Mucureezi eyes redemption in Nairobi Showdown

Forward Paul Mucureezi, no stranger to continental pressure, is backing Nec to complete the job away in Nairobi when they face Nairobi United in the Caf Confederation Cup return leg this Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

Having once helped KCCA reach the group stages of the Caf Champions League in 2018 — notably eliminating Ethiopian giants St George — Mucureezi, alongside Mustafa Kizza and Muzamir Mutyaba, believes their experience can tilt the scales in Nec’s favour despite the 2-2 setback at Nakivubo.



In a dramatic first leg under the lights at Nakivubo, Nec had to dig deep to earn a draw. Nairobi United, coached by Ramadhan Gadhiyaka, struck first in the 28th minute through Enock Machaka, capitalizing on a well-rehearsed long throw-in from Dan Olouch that caught the NEC defence napping.



Nec boss Hussein Mbalangu gambled heavily with his starting lineup — fielding a less experienced side that struggled to cope with the visitors’ high press and midfield cohesion. At halftime, he was forced to react, introducing the experienced duo of Kizza and Mucureezi.



The change sparked Nec into life. Kizza's accurate delivery from a set-piece allowed Cromwell Rwothomio to head home the equaliser in the 78th minute.

Mucureezi then coolly slotted in a penalty at the death, seemingly securing a precious win. However, a defensive lapse in stoppage time allowed substitute Mwinyi Kibwana to level for Nairobi United, leaving Nec to rue their missed chances.

Mission possible



Despite the late heartbreak, Mucureezi remains upbeat. "We have to make a win in the return leg at the Nyayo Stadium," he stated.

"In the first leg at home, we didn’t utilize all the chances we got, yet at this stage you have to convert every opportunity. I didn’t feel anything special after coming on and scoring because that’s my usual thing — so I don't get surprised."



Mucureezi, Kizza, and Mutyaba — all survivors of that historic KCCA run — were only introduced as impact subs in the first leg. and their impact was immediate.

Kizza’s set-piece delivery, Mucureezi’s calm from the spot, and Mutyaba’s late cameo showed why Mbalangu must now fully trust his veterans in Nairobi.



With Nairobi United holding a psychological edge and the away goal rule in their favour, Nec must win outright to progress.

For Mbalangu, whose tactical decisions were questioned in the first leg, this second leg is more than just a match - it's a reckoning. But with seasoned heads like Mucureezi leading the charge, Nec’s continental dream is far from over.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP



Saturday in Nairobi