Mucureezi, Osomba headline Vipers clear-out as Bianchi gets more faces

The grand master plan behind Vipers huge transfer spending on coaches and players is ostensibly laying a marker on the continent.



Since the unveiling of Brazilian-Spanish coach Roberto Luiz Bianchi Pelliser aka Beto Bianchi on January 10, Vipers President Lawrence Mulindwa has gone a players' shopping overdrive, bringing in Karim Ndugwa, Martin Kizza, Ahmed Desire Titty and Serge Robert Mwenge.



The five-time league winners have clandestinely started to chop off perceived deadwood in the dressing room to create space for the new arrivals and thus notably seen the departure of midfielder Paul Mucureezi.



He is reportedly set to be joined out of St Mary's Stadium by Congelse defensive midfielder Olivier Osomba and Nigerian striking flop Abubaker Lawal.



With two StarTimes Uganda Premier League titles and a Uganda Cup triumph to his name since joining the Venoms in 2019 from Mbarara City, Mucureezi found playing minutes hard to come by during departed coach Roberto Oliveira's tenure which was exacerbated by a spate of injuries to force him out.



“A big thank you to Vipers SC fraternity. My president, manager, coaches, fellow footballers and the fans. I thank you for the opportunity given to me to be part of the great team. Like any great team, you encouraged me, assisted me, and made me better at what we do. Thank you for sharing the wins and losses, the triumphs and the tribulations. Working with you has been a true privilege. I am leaving you with a grateful heart,” the former KCCA player revealed. The storm at Vipers is expected to sweep striker Dan Ssserunkuma and midfielder David Bagoole, both already frozen out of the team.