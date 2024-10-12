Mugabi hands Cranes narrow win over South Sudan

Uganda Cranes earned a slim win over neighbours South Sudan on Friday at Mandela National Stadium to keep the dream of participating at the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations alive.

In a closely contest game played under the floodlights, Bevis Mugabi’s sole strike in the second half eventually separated the two teams.

Uganda started the better side and created several chances with Rogers Mato, Denis Omedi and Jude Ssemugabi all coming close in intervals.

However, South Sudan defended resiliently to keep Uganda at bay in the opening 45 minutes.

The breakthrough and eventual decider came two minutes after recess when Mugabi pounced onto a rebound from close range.

Substitute Allan Okello who came on alongside Bobosi Byaruhanga just after the break in place of Travis Mutyaba and Ronald Ssekiganda respectively provided the much needed spark.

Okello’s short corner kick was well received by Omedi who returned the pass to the former and Mugabi was well stationed to connect home after South Sudan’s goalkeeper had saved the initial headed effort from Ssemugabi.

Despite efforts from South Sudan to salvage a point in the closing stages, Uganda Cranes defended resiliently to bag all three points.

Defender Halidi Lwaliwa had to make a goal line clearance to deny South Sudan deep in stoppage time.

The result means Uganda and South Africa lead group K on seven points apiece while Congo and South Sudan have three and zero points respectively.