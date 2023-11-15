Mugerwa, Mwebaze to settle old scores in Mbale

There will be a lot at stake today when Mbale Heroes host Police in what can be labelled a top-of-the-table clash in the betPawa Big League in Mbale City.

First, Police’s Simon Mugerwa will seek revenge against Mbale Heroes’ Asaph Mwebaze who ended his five-year term as assistant coach at Soltilo Bright Stars unceremoniously.

Mwebaze refused to work with Mugerwa as his assistant when joined the Kavumba side as head coach last season.

Besides being a top-table fight, Police will also seek to exorcise some of the pain they felt after failing to earn promotion on the last day.

The Cops dropped points in a draw earlier on but then their promotion rivals Nec went on to win 4-1 on the last day, both under controversial circumstances against Kataka at Thursday’s venue.

They lead the pack with 16 points, two and three ahead of Blacks Power and Heroes in second and third positions, respectively.

Mugerwa is excited for the trip to meet his former head coach and classmate with his focus on maintaining the lead.

“It will be a very exciting match to meet Asaph [Mwebaze] because we worked together at some time and studied [our Caf B] in the same class,” Mugerwa told Daily Monitor.

“We expect a tough atmosphere but some of my boys are very familiar with it having played for Kataka [until last season],” he adds.

The trio of Raymond Onyai, Edmond Otim and goalkeeper Edward Kasbante crosses from Kataka.

Fans’ support

Mwebaze has managed two consecutive away wins against Lugazi and Booma and expects a tough game but has sent a rallying call to the home fans to provide a warm reception to the team so that they can perform without a lot of pressure.

“We’ve managed to get the results because the fans neutralized the atmosphere away and we ask them to give the same energy at home. Sometimes they’re too harsh on the players at home but we ask them to focus that energy to build a fortress in Mbale,” he said.

Blacks Power will host struggling Booma in Lira.

STARTIMES FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Thursday’s fixtures – 4 pm

Mbale Heroes vs. Police, Mbale

(Live on Fufa TV)

Blacks Power vs. Booma, Lira

Kyetume vs. Ndejje University, Nakisunga

Kiyinda Boys vs. Lugazi, Kiwenda

Onduparaka vs. Kaaro Karungi, Arua