Mugimba: Government wants stadium full for Chan

With the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) which will jointly be hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, upon us, Our reporter Makhtum Muziransa caught up with Dennis Mugimba, the chairperson of the sub committee responsible for communication and signage in Uganda’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Chan and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to discuss the preparations, readiness, impact of the competition. Here are the excerpts.

First of all, you have this role as the main mouthpiece for Chan and Afcon 2027, how do you feel about the responsibility?

Thank you very much. Since we were constituted as a LOC for the country, which is a national committee chaired by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni and responsible for putting together preparations and ensuring that the country is ready to host both Chan and Afcon, we have made some big strides.

Please, share some details

Our infrastructure is nearly ready. There are some other things we have to do, for example, making sure that they (infrastructure) are branded according to the standards of Caf. That is not yet done, because Caf is the one that has identified the service provider called 1896 that is supposed to come and do all this instead of branding. So until that company has set foot around, we cannot touch that.

We have ensured that we have adequate preparedness to have the workforce of volunteers that will help us with the preparations for Chan. We are using the phrase volunteers because these are not people who are permanent. They are not only salary, so they will be given some facilitation appreciation for their service during the period.

We have completed the recruitment process, and now Caf is busy sieving the lists of those that applied, and the successful ones will be given appointments, but we are looking at about 500 volunteers.

We have also gone ahead to make sure that the media are accredited. Now, should you, who is accredited, also want to go to another country like Kenya or Tanzania to cover the tournament, then you are good to go.

We have also ensured that we have security arrangements in place to ensure a safe, peaceful tournament during the 30 days. We have also put in place a plan to accommodate the guests that are coming in, who include the Caf guests, but also the teams that are going to play from here. So we identified the hotels. The contracts have already been negotiated, and now it is Caf to sign the contracts with those groups.

The key one, which I think the public has also been interested in, is visibility, which you call publicity of the tournament. Caf identified a service provider called Publicis that is supposed to come and brand the route from the airport up to (Mandela National Stadium Namboole). That company is now in the country. They've started their work already. They started last week. So I believe that by the end of this week, you'll be seeing visibility of billboards along the route from the airport to Namboole.

We have also made preparations to ensure that we brand spaces that are outside the work going to be done by Publicis.

We have under 10 days, why is this taking so long?

Caf has also had a challenge because as they are preparing for Chan, they are also having the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. And yet it is the same companies that do their branding. I think there has been an overstretch of human resources on the side of Caf.



And they are not coming to Uganda only, but they have to go to Tanzania and Kenya too. But for us, we are very comfortable and confident that we will be ready in time.

This company called Publicis is also the one supposed to run all promotions on TV stations.

Are there any more details on the preparations?

We have made sure that we have a safe arrangement, what I would call the medical and anti doping preparations. We have set up the facilities in Namboole for this. We also have the Minister of Health on the board as part of the LOC to ensure that that area of emergencies is catered for.

The hospitals that have been identified, have also been inspected, routinely checked to ensure that they maintain the standard at which we chose them when we first identified them, and that is the Women’s Referral Hospital at Mulago, the National Referral Hospital Mulago, Nakasero Hospital, Kisubi Hospital, and Victoria Hospital in Bukoto.

So we have a sub committee called Fans Experience chaired by Right Honorable Dan Fred Kidega which is going ahead with ensuring that we have what we call a great fan experience.

They are going to be responsible for creating an atmosphere around the different cities in the country. I think they have identified about 4-5 zones where fans can watch a match and have some entertainment to excite the public, so that the joy of us hosting the tournament is not only in Namboole.

We have also already identified the day we are going to launch Chan officially in Uganda, and that will be presided over by His Excellency, the President, on Friday at Kololo.



During the induction of the LOC, you said that there is a plan to use social media platforms like Tik Tok and Facebook, which you said you would request the President to lift the ban. Is it going to happen?



All that has been tabled to ensure that we have a robust presence on active social media platforms. But we are yet to get a full response to that (lifting the ban on Facebook). However, part of the launch will be about revealing the platforms that we are going to be using. So on Friday, we should be able to launch those platforms as well as our website.



Uganda has made an investment of about Shs350b in Chan. Maybe it has even increased, so what are the plans to recoup that investment

It's a lot more than that. For example, in Namboole alone, we have already sunk in over Shs95b to bring it to where it is. Of course, other costs have to do with preparations for Afcon as well because we are running the two side by side. Hoima City stadium is moving on very well and we have invested over $100 million already.

As you well know, as a country, we had to pay the commitment fee for operational costs of hosting Chan. We paid $13m and also went ahead and paid $30m for hosting Afcon.

And of course, there are also other expenses which are not part of the $13m that we are also taking care of as a government. So the budget that government had set aside in the 2-3 years of Chan and Afcon was about Shs1.3 trillion, and our responsibility as a LOC is to ensure that we get value for money in everything we are doing.

Fans streaming into Namboole. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE





This is a government that did not invest in sports for so many years. Is this government really sold on this or are you just being dragged into it by the people who wanted Pamoja to happen?



I think many people wanted Pamoja to come. To be sincere His Excellency, the President, our fountain of honour, is very committed to it.

There is absolutely no way any country can host a major sporting event to the magnitude of a continental sporting event, a tournament like Chan or Afcon without the political leaders of the country giving it full backing. All this Shs1.3 trillion we have to sink in is Uganda taxpayers’ money.

It is not coming from Caf or Fufa. So we are very proud of this support and commitment by the head of state and of course, the involvement of the First Lady is very, very critical, as a Minister responsible for Education and Sports – her guidance, support, ability to lobby for all these resources to come.

It is not simple at all. It is worth it. The three stadiums that we are having for Afcon are huge assets for the county.

It means that we have also built capacity to host other sporting events that are not necessarily football. We can have athletic events hosted in this country, but also it's an opportunity to have all these facilities to develop talent in the country.

I am sure schools, communities will be hiring these facilities for their young people to use for training and remember, where we have a stadium, we also have training facilities. Around Namboole, you have Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku where I don’t think the owners ever thought they would have floodlights installed in the short time, Kampala International School of Uganda in Bukot, Kyambogo University, and Kadiba in Lungujja.

We have changed the dressing rooms at Wankulukuku and Kyambogo, a very good standard pitch, and I am sure we are going to upgrade the pitch at Kadiba once we are done with Chan.

In Hoima, we are going to put a training facility pitch with the running track at Kabalega SS, Masindi Municipal among others. For Akii Bua, we have Gulu and Lira universities getting upgraded pitches with running trucks, and Gulu Airstrip upgraded to an international airport.

So the benefits are much more than the money that will be collected out of taxes from air tickets, tickets for matches, and accommodation in the hotels.

But this is also helping us identify big challenges. That as a country, we need to invest more in the hospitality industry, and this has to be led by the private sector, and especially in areas around Hoima, Masindi, to be able to accommodate the number of guests that will be coming into the country to participate in sporting events around those sports facilities.



Are there any government plans to help the hotel industry?



Let me start from the bigger picture. When we won the bid to co-host Chan and Afcon, we signed some guarantees. Those guarantees include giving tax exemptions, especially to Caf to bring certain equipment and supplies into the country.

However, we have not signed tax exemptions for development of facilities here. That is a discussion that can be brought up to the political leadership. But you know, what people do not appreciate is that when you exempt someone who taxes, someone else pays that tax, when you hear government say, Makhtum you have been exempted from paying this amount of tax on the equipment you are bringing into the country, the Ministry or the institution that is supposed to be hosting your services is the one going to pay tax. So government ends up paying taxes.

There's nothing like a loss to government. So yes, it may look like an exemption, but it does not mean that government has forfeited taxes.



Okay and the fans? What are the numbers you are expecting of the people flowing into the country? How are they going to access Namboole because usually when there is a match, the roads are packed?



The LOC is going to communicate next week to the public on the traffic management plan we have for Chan and within that, we also give our security and safety guidance.

For the numbers, our plan is to ensure that every match at Namboole gets full seating capacity. That is the bottom line where whether the fans are coming from within or out of the country is a different matter.

It is easier to get a full stadium when you have the home team playing but we are also going to ensure that the stadium attendance is good during matches where Cranes are not playing. And one of the strategies we are going to use is to ensure that we come up with fair ticketing guidelines.

There are several factors that will determine this but the overriding one is that we want as many funds to get in the stadium. That is very, very important for us.

We are also looking at the costs of having a service provider who is going to manage the sale of the tickets. This service provider is identified by Caf and that person has to be paid. So, whichever ticketing price is set, within that fee, there will also be a recovery to ensure that you pay the service provider.

I am sure that within this week, perhaps by Wednesday, you should hear the release of the ticketing grid for the whole of Pamoja. And that one will be done by Caf.

How do you ensure integrity in terms of ticketing? Fake tickets are sticking issues for some major tournaments

When Caf was looking at the potential service provider to manage the sale of the tickets, those are some of the considerations they looked at to ensure that you have robust mechanisms to guarantee that there will be very minimal chances to almost non existent ability to fake tickets and sell them on the black market.

We also have the ICTs information communication technologies to ensure that the tickets going to be sold have security features that are robust enough to resist any Tom, Dick, and Harry faking or counterfeiting the tickets.

There are things that make it easy for fans, like accessing SIM cards, options for accommodation. Is the government involved in helping with this or whoever is coming into the country has to take care of themselves?

We have a responsibility to let the visitors who come for such a tournament know which are some of the places you can find accommodation in.

For example, if someone is going to be covering a match or attending a match in Namboole, you don't need to refer them to a hotel in Luwero. So part of the responsibility we have as a LOC is to come up with information and share it on our platforms.

And good enough, on the LOC, we have various expertise of people who have been in other countries observing how these major tournaments are hosted; the Olympic Games, Fifa World Cup, Afcon. We have already identified about seven hotels which we are going to recommend to our visitors including fans and journalists.



Uganda Cranes forward Usama Arafat.

Teams also have certain restrictions and considerations. They may want to come in with their money, occupy an entire hotel, find out if their insurance cover works in this country. Are those discussions that have been had?

When we won the bid, we guaranteed all those things that you have talked about. All those services we talked about; social services, health care, insurance options, movement of money.

But it must be done within the internationally agreed upon standards so that you do not become a conduit for money laundering. So we still have to comply with that. And Caf is not exempt.

They also comply with those standards, and we as a country cannot use the tournament period to weaken our guards, we have to still observe those regulations. You have to do everything within accordance with international commitments that we have made as a country.