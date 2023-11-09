Mugoye was the unsung hero, glue that kept Fufa moving - Magogo

Emotions ran high at Fufa Complex on Tuesday night and at Namirembe Cathedral on Wednesday morning as hundreds of mourners gathered to eulogise fallen former Fufa second vice president Darious Mugoye.

Almost half of his 42 years on earth were dedicated to football development and at Fufa in various positions, he cut across as a reserved yet resourceful and generous administrator.

Fufa employees intimated to this paper how Mugoye was the link between top and lower management and one that they freely confided in in times of trial for comfort.

Tributes have flown in from all over the global football fraternity for Mugoye who passed on at Mengo Hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of a dedicated education proprietor, sports administrator and calmer influencer in Ugandan football.

"It is a difficult moment for me. As football people, we have lost a very good soldier who was very intelligent and peaceful. I worked with him as chairman for Kampala Region and I know a lot about him having worked with him for 17 years," Fufa president Moses Magogo told mourners at Namirembe, whilst holding back tears.

Mugoye had served as one of Magogo's most trusted deputies for the last ten years that the Budiope East legislator has been at the helm of Fufa and according to Fufa staff, the deceased always had his ear.

"We are a strong federation because of Mugoye. I wouldn't be Budiope MP if he didn't mobilise the football stakeholders to back me. His intelligence forced me to appoint him my deputy ahead of other senior administrators when Anthony Kimuli opted out," Magogo added.

Gone too soon

Justus Mugisha, the first Fufa vice president, believed Mugoye had the potential to take Fufa forward as the leader in the near future.

"Mugoye has died a young man and I have been telling him that I'm grooming him for future leadership. We have worked with Mugoye for a long time and had the cool head amidst times of challenges despite being younger than most of us on the Executive of Fufa. He was always a good coordinator and the president always trusted him in executing several roles," Mugisha revealed.

In his touching homily, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu tasked sportsmen to work for a peaceful end to life, just like Mugoye, and hope for a better reward in heaven.

Chief mourner Anita Among Magogo, the Speaker of Parliament, reminisced her good times with 'her best friend Mugoye' and revealed a recent trip to Sheema to accompany him bury his late brother.

"I got to know Darius through my husband Magogo and I'm good at keeping his friends. Magogo knew that Darius was always there to do Fufa duties (on his behalf) and it saddens me that Moses has lost a friend on his (Magogo's) birthday. Darius brought peace and harmony at Fufa and Moses is what he is because of Darius," Among told the grieving congregation.

The future of St Mary's SSS-Nabweru and Regional bside St Mary's FC remains uncertain with Mugoye's demise.

"He has been a counsellor to everyone, a friendly boss and a man of good heart who loved to promote. Mugoye gave bursaries to the needy students and they will miss his love. He has mentored us into good administrators since 2008," Margaret Mugalu, the headteacher of St Mary's SS Nabweru revealed.

A man of few words, Mugoye was one of the architects of the 2027 successful Afcon Pamoja Bid, and the driving force behind the implementation of the Fufa Sacco, Fufa licensing, Fufa Women League and the Fufa Media Services (FMS) that includes Fufa Radio and Fufa Tv.