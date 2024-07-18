Mugulusi, Basangwa to gain mileage in Cranes team for Fufa Super 8

Ismail Mugulusi and Richard Basangwa will return to Uganda Cranes squad for the upcoming Fufa Super Eight tournament that kicks off on August 2.

Mugulusi had joined Lithuanian second division side FK Riteriai on a two-year deal but Fufa has confirmed he is a free agent.

The duo, together with former SC Villa title winners Umar Lutalo, Hakim Mutebi and Garvin Kizito, are the free agents in the 29-man squad that will be guided by Uganda Cranes assistant coach Sam Ssimbwa. Spanish-based defender Ibrahim Juma who plays for CD Leganes B is the only foreign-based player in the squad.

The Fufa Super Eight is a preseason tournament that features the top seven clubs from the previous StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The seven include champions Villa, Bul, Vipers, Kitara, KCCA, Maroons and Nec.

URA would be the other participant, but Fufa elected to field the Uganda Cranes trialists who are keeping in shape for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers from September to November.

"The players in the Select squad will be assessed as well by the Uganda Cranes technical team with an eye on impressing to break into the senior team for the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers that start in September," Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein remarked.

Uganda is placed in Group K of the Morocco qualifiers alongside South Africa, Congo and South Sudan.

"The players already in the set up of the Uganda Cranes will use the chance to cement their positions by keeping high levels of physical and mental strength ahead of the campaign," the spokesman added.

Despite URA missing, up to ten players from their squad have been called to the team.

Fufa has also confirmed that the knockout games will be played in three venues. They include Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende and MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Last season’s league runners-up Bul are the holders of the preseason tournament.

Uganda Cranes select squad for Fufa Super Eight

Goalkeepers: Hassan Matovu (Soltilo Bright Stars), Bashir Ssekajja (Wakiso Giants), Abdu Magada (URA)

Defenders: James Penz Begisa (URA), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (Free Agent), Christopher Tebandeke (UPDF), Amisi Bwangani (URA), Samuel Kato (Soltilo Bright Stars), Warren Buule (Soltilo Bright Stars), Faisal Matovu (Lugazi), Juma Ibrahim (CD Leganes B, Spain)

Midfielders: Ronald Kayondo (UPDF), Cleophus Fiat (Soltilo Bright Stars), Shafic Kakande (Soltilo Bright Stars), Moses Aliro (URA), Isma Mugulusi (Free Agent), Innocent Kisolo (URA), Godfrey Ssekibengo (URA), Hakim Mutebi (Free Agent), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Laban Tibiita (URA)