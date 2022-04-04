Muhindo heads Villa into quarters

You might have noticed a slightly changed attitude and fighting spirit in the SC Villa camp in the last four matches.

According to Villa forward Benson Muhindo, whose well-timed header off Isaac Ogwang’s sublime cross on 10 minutes flew the Jogoos into the quarterfinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the expense of Onduparaka yesterday, they are aroused by the increment in the match winning bonus.

Staked by president Umar Mandela last month, Villa players now bag Shs150,000 per victory, a three-fold increment.

“We are now ready to protect any lead we get and that is why everyone fights so hard to see that we grind out results.We have overcome tricky challenges against Super Eagles (round of 64), Express (round of 32) and now Onduparaka so we fear no one, even if it’s holders Vipers,” said the diminutive forward who has netted five goals this campaign.

A win of any sorts currently fits for Petros Koukouras’ Jogoos and they didn’t need to play with tenacity or engage many gears to scrape through to the quarterfinals yesterday at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The match was an ultimate test of nerves for the Jogoos, who had goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto to thank for taming shots from Caterpillar forwards Muhammad Shaban and Emmanuel Oketch.

“We are now taking the war to Express in the league (on Saturday) as we aim to cement our stay in the top-flight.

“It would have been frustrating if we have moved all these miles to Arua and returned with a loss,” Muhindo said.