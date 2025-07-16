Mujib Kasule: A reluctant football politician & tireless guardian of youth

Mujib Kasule’s story is not just that of a footballer turned administrator.

It’s a narrative shaped by family legacy, quiet rebellion, football’s political battles, and an unyielding drive to harness Uganda’s forgotten football dreams.

Legacy rooted in service



“Having more is not a privilege; it’s a responsibility,” is a mantra he grew up by — passed on from his father, who also got it from his own father, Hajj Musa Kasule, the late.

Mujib, 46, was speaking to this writer on The Game Of Life, a podcast dedicated mainly to athletes and their journeys.

“My father is a community leader, the Imam of Wandegeya Mosque and chairman of the Kasule Family. He is a leader of causes. I’m continuing the legacy, but mainly through football,” said Mujib.

A father’s resistance

Yet it was far from smooth sailing at the start. “My dad wanted me to focus on school and avoid football because he knew the struggles players face. But I told him football was more than a game — it was my calling.”

He pushed on, joining KCCA (then KCC) — a club he’d later captain — from Kibuli SS before eventually breaking into the Uganda Cranes.

But what should have been the start of a long, fulfilling career ended abruptly when he was just 27, for reasons far beyond talent.

Kasule issues instructions to Proline players. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“I didn’t retire because my body failed — I retired because the system failed us,” Mujib said plainly.





“One time we were on national team duty and we were arrested (held back) at the airport in Addis Ababa. They told us we couldn’t leave unless we paid the airport tax. Apparently, we had bought black market air tickets — I don’t know how.

“The leader of the delegation had only $75 (Shs270,000 today) on him. You can imagine.

“We were sacrificing for the national team but the support structures were not there. The welfare was terrible.

“One time I found Tonny Mawejje seated under a tree at Lugogo and I went over to him. He told me he had gone three days without eating food.

“I later found out it was the same story for most of the players at KCC. I was the captain. The next thing I did was tell the coach that we can’t continue. That’s when I decided to walk away.”

A scholarship to Alabama



Mujib’s talent — first spotted at the Post Primary games in Mbarara in 1997 — had secured him a scholarship at the University of Alabama before his KCC full-throttle career, where he helped win a Uganda Cup.

“It opened my eyes,” he said of the university opportunity in the USA, where he attained a degree in economics. “I saw how football could transform lives when supported properly.”

It was actually the news of that football scholarship that finally won over his father’s blessing to fully support his dream.

It was also football that brought him face to face with Manchester United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson — 12 minutes with the iconic boss that shaped his mission.

“Sir Alex taught us that talent is not enough without structure and character.”

Proline: football with purpose



Back home, Mujib turned frustration into action — founding the Proline Academy.

“I started Proline because I knew our young boys and girls deserved better. Proline is not just about playing football. We focus on education, mentorship, and developing the whole person.”

Rio’s visit, a Shs5b dream, and a land saga

One of Proline’s biggest moments came in 2007 when English football and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand visited Uganda.

“When Rio came, it was a huge boost — not just for us, but for Ugandan football,” recounted Mujib. “He believed in what we were trying to build.”

During the visit, Rio and Mujib met President Museveni and were promised land to build an academy near Entebbe — perfect for a planned Shs5b initial investment.

“The President offered us land near Entebbe. The then Lands Minister, Omara Atubo, even gave us the land title,” Mujib narrated.

But bureaucracy killed the dream. At least as of now. “Despite the Court ruling in 2023 affirming Proline’s ownership after the Wakiso District cancelled our title, we still haven’t gotten the land.”

Mujib has been trying to meet the President over the matter, but his efforts have been frustrated by bureaucracy.

And to critics who ask why he doesn’t just buy elsewhere? Mujib explained: “The project needed to be near water and the airport. These were conditions foreign clubs needed in place if they were going to come here.

“For their security it’s important they stay near the airport just in case — and a beach training environment is everything to them. Entebbe was the perfect place.”

Mujib added: “We have seen many other so-called investors come and they are given free land — why should it be a problem for Proline to get it too?”

Tours abroad, building a bridge



Under Mujib, Proline’s young players toured Europe — experiences that expand their worlds.

“These tours open eyes and hearts. They show our kids what’s possible.”

But even these bright spots can’t erase what he calls football’s biggest betrayal: its political capture.

Political frustrations & a locked Fufa door



Mujib believes Proline’s forced relegations were engineered to weaken him for speaking out.

Proline were relegated from the Uganda Premier League in the 2020/21 season, before dropping further down from the Big League to the third tier after the 2021/22 campaign.

“We weren’t relegated because we were weak — we were politically targeted,” he said of the relegation from the Premier League, pointing to the infamous nine-point deduction that sealed their fate in 2021.

“It was an international break. They summoned two of our best players to the national team but Villa had no players called. We asked to postpone but they refused. So we lost nine points and got relegated.”

It wasn’t his only fight. His attempt to contest for Fufa president has only been met with shut doors.

He gave it a thought in 2017 but didn't come through, and in 2021 he was locked out by several barricades designed to keep out undesired parties. He didn’t bother with the entire process this year.

“It is very difficult for you to get nominated in football,” he told this writer on The Game Of Life, “ It is impossible.

“It is very easy for me to stand against the president of Uganda, or even the Fifa president, or Caf. Very easy. But the one for Fufa is impossible.”

Why is it “impossible”?



To contest for the Fufa presidency, you must have been a Fufa executive or a member’s executive for three recent years, hold an A Level or equivalent certificate, and a Fufa Famaco II certificate. That’s not all.

You also need nomination or endorsement letters from a UPL club, a Special Interest Group and a Regional FA — all facilitated or paid by Fufa in one way or another — plus a Shs10 million non-refundable fee.

“You need endorsements from Fufa-paid regional chairmen and CEOs, who won’t back anyone against the incumbent. It’s impossible to get nominated unless the incumbent wants you to,” Mujib emphasized.

Electoral codes changes

Fufa keep changing electoral clauses every cycle. Ahead of the just-concluded election that returned Moses Magogo unopposed for a fourth term, a new clause popped up just weeks before nomination.

“Reference is made to Article 9(4) of the Fufa Electoral Guidelines that require the six delegates representing the RFA to the Fufa General Assembly, who will elect among themselves one who will be considered Chairman and another Secretary of the RFA for ONLY the purposes of fulfilling Article 10(5) and 10(6) of the Fufa Electoral Code,” read a circular.

Mathias Bwire, chair of the Fufa Electoral Committee, reminded delegates: “Submit the fully filled form herewith attached by 2359 Hours on 2nd May 2025.”

Mujib is also often accused of being part of the Fufa administration under Lawrence Mulindwa that introduced an electoral code in 2012 that required one to have served in football for at least seven years in the last 10 to qualify. While it could rule out many, it would not disqualify him.

However, while Magogo's administration reduced that to three years, it introduced an avalanche of several other blockades that made it simply impossible for any outsider from contesting. For Mujib, the writing is clear: “It’s a system built to shut people out.”

Mujib Kasule (in red) and then-Man United defender Rio Ferdinand (R) during the visit to Uganda in 2007. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

The bigger fight: hope over politics



Despite the wars, Mujib won’t abandon the grassroots. “If we quit football because of politics, we disappoint the kids dreaming of the promised land,” he said.

He mentors hundreds through Proline and keeps a sharp eye on life after football — because he knows how cruel retirement can be.

“Many fall into isolation, addiction, and poverty because no one supports them,” he said of the transition from active sport to retirement. “It can’t be just about active players. After retirement, they still need help.”

Mujib has personally adopted two players — Alex Kakuba and Juma Sakari — but the family tree extends to every boy and girl who sees him as hope.

The family anchor



Behind him stands his wife, Zena, a poet and unwavering supporter.

“I’ve gone to bed many nights wanting to quit but woken up in the middle of the pitch. My wife encourages me to keep going.”

Legacy, hope & sacrifice



Mujib’s mantra is give more than you take. “Legacy is not what you keep, but what you give,” he said. “Sacrifice for the future, nurture hope in young hearts, and make others happy — that’s true happiness.”

His journey — marked by sacrifice, battles and small wins — reminds us that football’s future isn’t in boardrooms, but in fields where children dare to dream.

Mujib Kasule — Fact File

Full Name: Mujib Kasule

Date of Birth: June 15, 1979

Nationality: Ugandan

Education: Degree in Economics, University of Alabama, USA

Secondary School: Kibuli SS

Club Career: Former KCC(A) player and captain, also had a stint at Coffee

National Team: Former Uganda Cranes striker

Notable Roles: Former FUFA Vice President under Lawrence Mulindwa

Current Role: Founder & Director, Proline FC and Proline Soccer Academy

Key Contribution: Championed a club model combining football, education, and mentorship

Known For: Youth football development, player welfare advocacy, and fighting for transparent football governance

Major Highlight: Hosted Rio Ferdinand’s 2007 Uganda visit for the Proline Academy project