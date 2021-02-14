Mukasa, Dronyi and Galabuzi were graduate goalkeepers of high class

By Robert Mugagga More by this Author

Brains & Skills: Grace Edward Galabuzi, David Dronyi and Mike Mukasa were goalkeepers that featured for Uganda’s top clubs; KCCA, Express and SC Villa respectively at the time when they were students at Makerere University.

Galabuzi had earlier played for Coffee in the National League while at King’s College Budo while Mukasa was first invited to train with SC Villa when in Senior Four at St Mary’s College Kisubi.

Dr. Dronyi was then a medical student at Makerere University when Express FC signed him in the mid-80s.Read more about them.

MIKE MUKASA

Mukasa was a wanderer during childhood. Born in Mbale, he was raised by foster parents in Bweya, Kajjansi, present-day Wakiso district.

He would later link up with his biological father – the late Painento Tazuba – at Kamonkoli in Mbale before shifting to Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA).

The latter is where Mukasa’s mother worked. In addition, Mukasa once stayed at Nakasero and Buganda Road with family friends.

This movement is underlined in the number of schools he attended which include North Road and Kamonkoli Primary Schools in Mbale, Kawoto Saviour in Wakiso and Nakasero Primary School in Kampala.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing. Mukasa fell in love with soccer at an early age but to his dismay football was suddenly banned at Nakasero moments after he joined the school.

“Parents complained that pupils were spoiling school shoes by using them to kick balls, stones and round shaped fruits that came from Kabakanjagala trees. So, after completing P.7 and joining St Mary’s College Kisubi, where football was allowed, I was delighted to be shown four beautiful football grounds from where I would quench my football thirst,” Mukasa reminisces.

At Smack, Mukasa played football, table and lawn tennis. His main interest was however in football where he chose being a goalkeeper.

He ended up in goal because as child, teammates would always send him between the sticks due to his small size.

Since then, he started watching and learning from the tricks of Ugandan goalkeepers and those from around the world.

In High School he admired a one Oguda whose acrobatic way of saving shots impressed him.

Later, when he was taken to Nakivubo to watch Uganda taking on Kenya, he liked Mohamood Abbas’ performance in Harambee Stars’ goal.

The heroics of Germany’s Tony Schummacker, Italian Dino Zoff of Italy, French Joel Bats and Mexican Jorge Campos left an inedible mark on Mukasa too.

He also credits fellow schoolmate and school team coach late Herbert Ndibamanya for being instrumental in turning him into a serious goalkeeper.

“He taught me the fundamentals of goalkeeping and in addition provided me with text books about goalkeeping,” Mukasa, who joined the school team in senior one, says.

In a friendly game against Uganda Airlines, teammates Patrick Kimbowa remembers how much an opposing player – Mike Mulo – despised Mukasa for lack of size.

In S4, he was invited to the national youth team and soon after, many clubs started showing interest in signing him.

“My friend Mike Mungoma tried to influence me into joining KCCA which then had star players like Phillip Omondi, Godfrey Kateregga and John Latigo. Anyway, who wouldn’t like to join such a club that was then arguably the best in the country?” Mukasa quips.

However, during his time with the national youth team engagement, his schoolmate William Nkemba and Magid Musisi whom he had met at the youth team persuaded him to join SC Villa, a club he started training with in 1987 while in senior four.

Unfortunately, he soon inflicted a nasty knee injury while training hard in order to impress his new club, something that kept him in limbo till 1990 when he finished his A-levels.

He resurfaced in 1991 when Geoff Hudson, a Briton, was in charge of the club. To his disappointment the new coach looked at him just for once and clearly told him something.

“Young man let me tell you this, you don’t stand any chance of ever playing in SC Villa’s goal for being too small and short,” Hudson reportedly stated.

As he prepared to exit, something unusual happened at Villa Park when all the club’s goalkeepers happened to nurse serious injuries.

This left Hudson with no choice but to field Mukasa. His debut was in a league match against Spear Motors FC that ended goalless with Mukasa making a number of spectacular saves.

At the end of the match, Hudson was the first to approach and congratulate Mukasa for his performance.

“Son, you did so well. I can assure you that if you keep it up no one will ever take your place,” Hudson affirmed.

Mukasa continued to excel for Villa in continental engagements against Vital’O of Burundi, Al Ahly of Egypt and Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Nigeria before reaching the final against Club Afrcain of Tunisia.

He was in goal when SC Villa suffered a 6-2 loss in Tunis. “For sure, time came when I got exhausted of picking the balls from my net after every goal. We blamed such a big loss to the hostile monsoon weather in Tunis at the time,” he reckons.

Mukasa didn’t play much for Uganda Cranes as Sadiq Wassa was the undisputed number one. He was first summoned to the Cranes team in 1992.

He remembers playing for Uganda against Ethiopia and Tanzania when he came in for Sadiq Wassa.

Later, the nasty knee injury from the late 80s returned to haunt him. He had two major operations with doctors advising him to call it a day and this was in 1995.



Mukasa factfile (Achievements)

Played football, table and lawn tennis at St. Mary’s College Kisubi.

Joined the school team at Kisubi while a student in Senior One.

Joined the Uganda Youth Team while in Senior Four at Kisubi.

Was first invited to train with SC Villa in 1987 while in Senior Four.

Made his league debut against Spear Motors - conceding no goal.

Won two league titles with SC Villa in 1992 and 1994.

Was in goal when SC Villa reached the finals of different Caf competitions in 1991 and 1992.

Went to Makerere University graduating in Agriculture.

Currently in charge of Bweya Airfield in Kajjansi.

GRACE GALABUZI

Galabuzi came from a footballing family where his brothers Godfrey Serunyigo and Jimmy Sekandi also played top flight football in the national league during the 80s.

His serious football began when he was a student at King’s College Budo from where he started training with Coffee.

He can be compared to former Health minister late Dr. James Makumbi who was also at Budo when Express signed him as third choice goalkeeper in 1960.

From Budo, Galabuzi is said to have joined Makerere University to study Law while at the same time continuing to feature in the national league.

In 1978, while still a student at Makerere University, KCCA signed him at the time when Jamil Kasirye was the club’s first choice goalkeeper.

One of his teammates then was Tom Lwanga who says that despite being so young Galabuzi played well in goal and finally did the unthinkable by relegating Jamil Kasirye to the bench.

“Galabuzi had a good height and size suitable in goalkeeping and used to play with determination, someone that always sought for advice from senior players,” Lwanga says.

“Being a newcomer, he took a few years to establish himself by becoming the first choice goalkeeper at Lugogo,” former KCCA and Uganda Cranes star Sam Mugambe says.

“In 1980, Galabuzi put up a spirited show when we played Somalia’s Marines FC in the first round of the African Cup Winners’ Cup and in round two where we were narrowly eliminated by eventual winners T.P Mazembe of Zaire.

Polished Look: A current image of Grace Edward Galabuzi. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE.

“He went ahead to put on a good show the following year against Ep Setif of Algeria,” Mugambe recalls.

Galabuzi also earned the praise of former KCCA right winger Peter Mazinga. According to Mazinga, despite being younger than most of the players, Galabuzi was muscular and proved such a dependable goalie who was always in the game.

“He had a good game reading and was dependable at the back where he would stop strikers that often beat defenders to sneak through,” Mazinga notes.

While at the university, Galabuzi also played rugby and cricket and made the national team in the latter sport. He still catches a few games at the oval.

According to Lwanga, he was once also summoned to the Uganda Cranes but did not play due to the political instability in the country at the time.

“KCCA was preparing to play Entente Setif of Algeria in the return leg of the 1981 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup when Galabuzi fled the country to save his life,” Lwanga states.

Being a member of the students’ guild at Makerere, Galabuzi was among those that organized “illegal” rallies to fight arbitrary arrests and mysterious disappearances in the country then.

Security operatives could not stand this and rounded up members of the students’ guild with Galabuzi being lucky to escape to Kenya and later Canada in 1981.

He is currently a senior researcher at Makerere’s Institute for Social Research. Until recently Dr. Galabuzi was an Associate Professor in the Politics and Public Administration department, Ryerson University in Ontario, Canada.

He holds a PhD in Political Science from York University in Canada. In addition to his academic career, Dr. Galabuzi has also worked in the Canadian Ontario government as senior political analyst on justice issues.

Grace Edward Galabuzi factfile (achievements)

Played for NIC, Coffee and KCCA.

First played topflight football while still a student at King’s College Budo.

Joined KCCA FC while a student at Makerere University.

Won the 1979 and 1980 Uganda Cup with KCCA FC.

Represented KCCA FC in the 1980 and 1981 African Cup Winners Cup.

Earned some caps as a Ugandan national team cricket player.

Has a PhD in Political Science from a Canadian university.

Once worked for Ontario Government (Canada) as a Senior Political Analyst.

Was once an Associate Professor in Politics and Public Administration at Ryerson University Canada.

Currently a Senior Researcher at Makerere’s Institute for Social Research.

DAVID DRONYI

Dronyi, just like Leo Adraa, Robert Aloro, Joseph Onziga and Haruna Mawa originated from West Nile, a region previously not known to produce exceptional footballers.

Born to a civil engineering father, Ronald William Dronyi, former footballer too, David Dronyi was a medical student at Makerere University when an Express FC supporter at the university, Dr. Nsereko brought him to the attention of the club administration in the mid-80s.

Back To The 80s: Dronyi (circled) is arguably one of the finest custodians to have stood between the goalposts at Express FC in 80s and 90s. PHOTO/COURTESY.

The club’s first choice goalkeeper Steven Ssegujja was in a slump. Former Express and Uganda Cranes left winger Fred Mukasa says Dronyi came to the club at the right time when someone like him was badly needed.

“He had a good height and stood tall in Express goal. He would have played better and for longer if it was not for his tight medicine course at the medical school,” Fred Mukasa reckons.

According to him, David Dronyi used to concentrate on his studies during mornings and yet this was the time when physical training was carried out.

“Of course no one blamed him for we were all aware of the sort of course he was offering at Makerere and he had no choice but to balance between studies and football,” Fred Mukasa further explains.

Former Fufa referee and Express goalkeeper, and later club secretary for decades, Ali Bablo blames Dronyi’s lack of total concentration on football to his medical studies.

“We welcomed him with open hands and expected the best out of him due to the fact that we well knew that he would emulate his father in playing good football.

‘But we were not surprised when he didn’t last long and all because of the pressing studies at the University,” Bablo says.

David Dronyi will go down in Ugandan soccer history for the record he set between late 1984 and mid 1985 of not conceding a single goal in 18 matches while manning the Express goal.

During that period, Express, of course, never lost even a single match. This record was brought to a halt by SC Villa on May 25, 1985 when they lost 2-1 by goals from Geoffrey Higenyi and Sunday Mokiri.

In the fifth minute of the match, David Dronyi failed to hold Higenyi’s shot which trickled to the back of Express net for the first time in 18 matches!

David Dronyi’s first cut in goal came he was in school in in Nairobi, Kenya where his father had been transferred in 1967 to work at the East African Railways headquarters.

While in Nairobi, a young Dronyi attended Uphill Secondary School where he featured as a goalkeeper in the school team.

Later the family returned to Uganda in 1971 at the beginning of President Idi Amin’s reign with Dronyi joining Busoga College Mwiri in Jinja.

Due to political instability in the country the family went to exile in Kenya where Dronyi relocated to the prestigious Catholic Church founded school, St. Mary’s Nairobi, also once attended by staunch Express fan, Alex Ndawula, a former presenter at Capital FM.

When the Amin government fell in 1979, the Dronyis again came home and David Dronyi got admitted to Makerere University for a course in medicine.

In the Makerere University team, David Dronyi was the second choice goalkeeper to Galabuzi. In 1981, the departure of Galabuzi to exile in Kenya gave David Dronyi a chance to take over as number one.

Galabuzi’s disappearance hurt KCCA too as second choice keeper Kasirye had crossed over to rivals Villa.

KCCA moved so fast and poached David Dronyi but before he could settle there or feature in any league match, Express convinced him to join them, something he accepted.

David Dronyi is said to have twice turned down invitation to Uganda Cranes citing his busy schedule at medical school. He currently works as a medical doctor in Arua.

David Dronyi factfile (Achievments)

Played for KCCA FC and Express FC.

Had good game reading skills, especially during his time at Express.

Excelled in school teams while studying in Kenya.

Played for Makerere University football team.

Was Sports Minister at Makerere University’s Livingstone Hall.

Once went 18 matches without conceding a goal in the Uganda National League while at Express FC.

Graduated in medicine at Makerere University.

After Makerere, he went for further studies in the US.

Currently works as a Medical Doctor in Arua.

