Mukasa joins Karisa’s party

Vipers SC forward Milton Karisa swept four Pilsner-StarTimes Uganda Premier League Awards, including the Player of the Season, but the biggest and longest applause went to a man who last seriously kicked a ball over a decade ago.

Almost the entire congregation at Sheraton, where the awards ceremony was held on Thursday night, was on their feet and clapping for several minutes after Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa was announced recipient of the Platinum Award.

Clad in a blue tracksuit, Mukasa picked his plaque, which came with Shs1m courtesy of Uganda Breweries - sponsors of the awards through their Pilsner brand, from UPL chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo before seizing picture moments.

The former Cranes, SC Villa and Express superstar also received an extra Shs1m on the sidelines from National Council of Sports (NCS) General Secretary Bernard Ogwel.

This Platinum Award, given to Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa last season, is accorded to an individual who has contributed immensely to the development of the game.

This time round, organisers sought to emotionally connect with the public by choosing Mukasa, who has struggled with mental illness, especially since hanging his boots.

The precision with which Mukasa, commonly known as Fimbo, found the net in his playing days, and his record 45 league goals in a single season in 1999 remain a novelty.

Karisa’s moment

Such is Mukasa’s greatness that he is eating into the space of the star of the night, Karisa, who - himself - was on his feet applauding endlessly. Yet Karisa’s shine wouldn’t be taken away for good.

Karisa’s best moment finally came when NCS General Secretary Ogwel, who represented the State Minister for Sport Peter Ogwang, announced him the Player of the Season.

Fireworks and K'naan's “Wavin' Flag”, the World Cup 2010 promotional anthem for Coca Cola, added colour and music to the occasion.

The Vipers forward’s overall contribution of nine goals and eight assists as his club clinched the title on goal difference saw him edge SC Villa attacker Charles Bbaale and Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale for the coveted gong.

The top accolade was Karisa’s fourth recognition of the night after the Cranes forward also picked up the Coaches’ Player of the Season, Most assists of the Season, and SUPL XI.

“Without God,” said Karisa, clad in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie, “this would not have been possible.

“I thank my coaches, teammates, fans and the people who voted for me. I couldn't do it alone.”

Most assists query

Karisa was vying with KCCA’s Allan Okello and Arua Hill’s Wahab Gadafi for most assists.

But with all three having made eight assists, it came down to who scored the most goals, and this is where Karisa (nine goals) beat Okello (six) and Gadafi (five).

However, this category didn’t come without its controversy. As of last week, the top assists table on the UPL website showed Okello leading with eight assists, Gaddafi on six and Karisa five.

But sometime this week, both Gadafi and Karisa - with no game played - had caught up with Okello, who had seemingly come to the ceremony ready to pick his award, only to be surprised.

League manager Paul Kabaikaramu sought to clarify the mixup. “We take full responsibility for the mixup but the truth is that harmonised stats from our official stats providers at the end of the season confirm all three players had eight assists each.

“The only problem on our end is that we delayed to reflect that on the website and we sincerely apologise for that.”

The party at Vipers continued, nonetheless, with Alex Isabirye beating former Villa tactician Jackso Magera and Maroons’ Mohammed Ssenfuma to the Coach of the Season award.

Another Venom, Hillary Mukundane, picked up the Defender of the Season award, beating Villa’s Gift Fred and Warren Buule of Soltilo Bright Stars, while Maroons’ Darius Ojok is the Young Player of the Season.

Busoga United Tibita Laban edged Arua Hill’s Wahab and Wakiso Giants Lawrence Bukenya to the best midfielder gong.

Tamale of Maroons was undisputed in goal after keeping 13 clean sheets in 22 matches, winning seven Man of the Match awards - the most, and two Player of the Month accolades.

Full list of winners

Player of the Season - Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Players’ Player of the Season - Charles Bbaale (SC Villa)

Coaches’ Player of the Season - Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Young Player of the Season - Darius Ojok (Maroons)

Goalkeeper of the Season - Simon Tamale (Maroons)

Defender of the Season - Hillary Panuel Mukundane (Vipers SC)

Midfielder of the Season - Laban Tibita (Busoga United)

Coach of the Season - Alex Isabirye Musongola (Vipers SC)

Most Assists of the Season - Milton Karisa (Vipers SC)

Goal Scorer of the Season - Allan Kayiwa, 13 goals (Express FC)

Fair Play Team of the Season - Blacks Power (30 yellow cards, no card)

Platinum Award - Andrew Fimbo Mukasa

Team of the season (4-3-3)

Simon Tamale (GK - Maroons), Grant Matsiko (Wakiso Giants), Denis Kaka Omony (Bright Stars), Gift Fred (SC Villa), Hillary Panuel Mukundane (Vipers SC), Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants), Wahab Gadafi (Arua Hill), Laban Tibita (Busoga United), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Charles Bbaale (SC Villa), Allan Kayiwa (Express)