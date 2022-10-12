Mukedereza's sturdy gloves salient to Vipers Lubumbashi raid

Congolese shot-stopper Alfred Mudekereza was in imperious form for Vipers on Sunday as they held five-time Caf Champions League kings TP Mazambe to a goalless draw at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

In Mudekereza, the Venoms have a redeemer who is proving every bit as crucial in their pursuit of progression to the group stages for the first time. That will come on at the familiar 18500 seater Stade du TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday as Vipers seek to beat Frank Dumas' charges at home.

"I'm not happy about the results but I'm happy about the team's performance. Our objective is to progress. The Champions League is not easy and it is the first time for most of these players to play at this highest level," Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira revealed.

Hadn't it been for Mudekereza's four saves from seven shots in an inspired performance against Mazembe, Vipers would be trailing in the first leg that was largely dominated by the visitors.





The former Bukavu Dawa and AS Vita vowed to show his worth in the continental engagements during his unveiling at Kitende in July and hastily took over the number one duties from Burundian Fabien Mutombora.

“I’m very ambitious, l come here to try to win everything, to try to push from the first minute and to make us better.

“Obviously l want to win more. I come here to fight for all the competitions," Mudekereza told the club website.

Vipers goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha asserts that Mudekereza's indefatigable display is monumental if Vipers is to pull off the Mazembe miracle, courtesy of his insiders' knowledge and experience.

"He is more experienced than Mutombora and has a good defence command. He knows the challenge that Mazembe poses because he has faced them before," Mugisha told Daily Monitor.

On a day Mazembe attack looked profligate, forwards Wilfred Nkaya, Jepht Kitambala and Merceil Vumbi showed ability to hurt Vipers on a second attempt especially with the marvellous Zemanga Soze pulling proverbial strings in the midfield.

That will ultimately call for the Vipers' backline of Ashraf Mandela, Murushid Juuko, Livingston Mulondo and Issa Mubiru to pull up their socks if they are to shut out the Congolese and heighten their group hopes.

Then again, the Venoms attacking trio of Yunus Sentamu, Abdu Lumala and Milton Karisa will need to get their act together and find their scoring boots in the Congolese jungles on saturday.





CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Second round preliminary round



First leg result



Vipers SC 0-0 TP Mazembe

Second leg - Saturday, October 15

TP Mazembe vs. Vipers





Mudekereza at a glance

Full name; Alfred Mudekereza

Date of Birth; April 10, 1993

Position; Goalkeeper

Former clubs; Bukavu Dawa, AS Vita

Current Club; Vipers





Caf Champions League cash prizes

Champions $2,500,000

Runners-up $1,250,000

Semi-finalists $875,000

Quarter-finalists $650,000

Third in group stage $550,000