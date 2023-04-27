Mukono Parents seal double with football lesson

It was the most humiliating football games neutrals watched as Mukono Parents took Omega Christian School to a footballing lesson during the Mukono Zonal girls’ football finals at The Amazima School in Njeru on a chilly Monday afternoon.

Mukono Parents, who won the district championship unbeaten, on their first time of asking, beat Omega 6-0 in a lopsided final to head to the national championships that will be held in Mbarara City between May 7-15, 2023.

Omega qualified as the second team while Mukono Kings took the third slot after edging Dynamic SS 4-3 in post-match penalties following a goalless draw in normal time.

Having scored four first half goals, Mukono Parents put up an exhibition of various versions of rondo as Omega, who only had 12 players, endured the painful second half, literally chasing shadows to the delight of the impartial fair crowd.

Omega put up some resistance in the opening 10 minutes until Lydia Namaseruka broke the deadlock on 13 minutes.

From this point, it was a matter of how many times the goalkeeper would have to pick the ball from the net.

The powerful Mercy Amoding, a pain to the defenders of Omega, added the second with a solo effort before Pauline Namulinda quickly added the third after a defensive lapse.

Jovia Nakagolo, who was obviously enjoying the afternoon, scored the fourth before she was brought down in the box for Sumayiya Nabbuto to calmly slot the ball in the net.

In a bid to prevent further humiliation to a team that had seen enough, Mukono Parents technical bench made substitutions and urged players to simply pass the ball.

Instead, in the dying embers of the game, it was Parents who found a sixth. Omega could not match the intensity of the passing and Shadia Tendo helped herself with a cool finish to round off the goal galore.

"It was incredible. From the first minute we showed that we really wanted this – and it paid off. Most things went right, and we scored our chances. Overall, we’re happy with our performance,” said Angella Kauma, the team coach.

Mukono Parents, who have players that were abandoned by Bishop's SS Mukono after the latter abandoned girls' football, now hold their national title destiny in their own hands.

They now face a huge task to stride to the table of (wo)men that includes; Uganda Martyrs Lubaga, Kawempe Muslim, Gaddafi Integrated, Taggy, St Noa and Rines.

FRESH DAIRY SCHOOL GAMES

Qualified schools