Mukundane makes bold Chan, Caf wish

Vipers and Uganda Cranes rising star Hillary Mukundane is still labouring to prove to doubters that he can turn out to be a decent defender.

Known for his tough tacking and workaholic stance, Mukundane is yet to master the art of positional awareness, elegance and defence command.

Nonetheless, he made it into Micho Sedojevic's 25-man Chan team to Algeria - to his and many others' surprise.

"It is a privilege and every player's dream to put on that national team. I had played for the Under-23 (Kobs) team in a friendly against Libya but didn't see the Chan opportunity coming," he said.

Because his parents Bennet and Winnie Karikiko of Bushenyi wanted him to concentrate on books, Mukundane only started playing competitive football after Senior Six, joining Ntonda-Ntungamo in the Regional League before he joined Mbarara City in 2015 and going on to captain them in their maiden top flight league.

"My dad played football but wanted me to give education a priority. When I made it to Mbarara City, I couldn't resist joining Vipers (in January last year) when the opportunity arrived and I was the happiest man alive," he added.

Date with destiny

In the Tunisia Cranes camp and later in Algeria, Mukundane is making his strong case to make it into the first team at the expense of either Goeffrey Wasswa, Gift Fred or Kenneth Ssemakula.

His take-no -prisoners man-marking style of play worked well with Wasswa in the 2-2 friendly draw with Sudan last week but Micho got another tempting sedated taste when he paired the KCCA calm defender with SC Villa's Gift Fred.

"I believe I can use the Chan opportunity and the upcoming caf Champions league (with Vipers) outing to get a professional chance,' he stressed.

The Serbian may need Mukundane's aggressiveness against West African opponents - Ivory Coast and Senegal - in the group stages while Fred and Ssemakula's game-reading trait may come in handy against DR Congo.

At Vipers, with starters Livingston Mulondo and Murushid Juuko glued to the sickbay, Mukundane and Bashir Asiku have formed a formidable partnership that has the Venons sitting two points adrift of log leaders KCCA.

That said, Mukundane's ability to play in central defence, defensive midfield and at right-back with the same gusto, makes him a must-have jewel for Micho and the potential new manager for Vipers.



Chan 2023 Uganda Group B fixtures

Jan 14: DRC vs. Uganda, 7pm

Jan 18: Senegal vs. Uganda, 10pm