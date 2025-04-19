Mukwala believes there is more to come

Steven Mukwala’s 32nd-minute strike helped Simba SC to a 2-0 second-leg victory over Egypt’s Al Masry last Wednesday, forcing a penalty shootout - which the Tanzanian giants won 4-1 - to book their place in the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals.

Now preparing for the semi final first leg against South Africa’s Stellenbosch, with a historic first-ever final within reach, the Ugandan striker - who has also scored nine goals and registered three assists in the Tanzanian Premier League this season - believes the best is yet to come.

“I am just 25,” Mukwala told this publication. “Much as I am having quite a good run at the club now, I believe there is more to come. A player's peak is probably at 28. I’m just getting started.”

Feeling at home

Reflecting on his decisive strike against Al Masry, Mukwala said:

“It always feels great to score important goals for a club or country. But this time round, seeing the Simba fans happy was my total satisfaction.

“I am very much appreciated by both the fans and teammates here in Dar es Salaam. And it has been something that pushes me to work harder every single day. Where a man is appreciated, he delivers.”

Wants more love in Cranes shirt

While Mukwala feels the embrace at Simba since joining from Ghana’s Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2024 season, his experience with the Uganda Cranes has been more bittersweet.

“I don't know,” he said when asked about his national team journey. “I can't honestly say the same for the national team. I think I have about 22 caps, if I recall vividly, but I have never played 90 minutes in any of those games.”

Despite the competition for places - with Muhammad Shaban and Denis Omedi often preferred by Cranes coach Paul Put - Mukwala remains hopeful.

“It might be that I am not trusted enough to deliver,” he admitted. “But I know someday all that will change. One day, it will be a different story in the national team as well.”

Ready for Stellenbosch

Mukwala, who debuted for the Cranes at just 20 years old in December 2019 - with his first competitive game coming two years later against Mali, scored his only national team goal in a 2-2 friendly against Ghana last March. Most of his 20 senior caps have come from substitute appearances.

But for now, his focus is firmly on Sunday, when Simba face Stellenbosch, the South African side that stunned Egyptian giants Zamalek to reach the semifinals.

“I am very ready for the game on Sunday,” said Mukwala, ahead of the clash at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar. “Just like the rest of the team, I will leave it all on the pitch.”

Reaching the final would be a historic milestone for both player and club.

“Making it to the finals of the Confederation Cup,” Mukwala added, “will mean that I have entered into the legendary books of Simba SC.

“It will be the first of its kind in the club's history. The competition is our ultimate dream for this season.” The return leg will be on Sunday, April 27, in South Africa.

Caf Confederation Cup

Semifinal, first leg

Sunday, April 20, 2025

Simba SC vs Stellenbosch

Return leg

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Stellenbosch vs Simba SC

Fact file

Name: Steven Mukwala

Age: 25

Former clubs: Vipers SC, Maroons (loan), URA, Asante Kotoko

Current club: Simba SC

Goals at Simba this season: 10 in over 25 matches

Goals at Kotoko: 25 in over 60 matches

Goals at URA: 27 in 55 appearances

Total UPL goals: 40 in 73 appearances

Cranes competitive debut: Versus Mali on September 6, 2021 (World Cup qualifiers)