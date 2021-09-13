Mukwala lifts URA

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The coaching troubles that had preceded URA’s CAF Confederation Cup preparations spilled into yesterday’s hard earned win over Coffee.

Drama ensued when both teams entered St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, without coaches as the Caf clearance is reported to have delayed.

URA players relied on second hand information passed on by club doctors from coach Sam Timbe seated in the VIP.

Regardless, URA that changed guards from Simeone Masaba to Timbe just four days earlier, started strongly as the Ethiopians stuck to their composed, passing and pressing game.

On 22 minutes, URA left-winger Derrick Ndahiro weaved in a teasing cross that Viane Ssekajugo headed into Steven Mukwala’s path.

Mukwala needed no second invitation to head home the lead.

The pacy striker then showed composure in his second goal on 37 minutes, curling the ball beyond goalkeeper Abel Gebreyohas.

Advertisement

The visitors, without a tactician to shout instructions, upped their ante in the second half bossing possession and directing the game tempo.

Coffee brew crucial away goal

It was a great spectacle watching Coffee’s consolation with forward Solomon Tesfay picking the ball on the edge of the box and leaving two URA defenders for dead before calmly finishing off the move on 54 minutes.

The Tax Collectors lived dangerously with the midfield combination of Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu and Paul struggling to contain the laid back but confident visitors.

“The confirmation of my registration came in late. I would want the whole team to work as a unit. But some were pressing and others were not. The goals we scored came through us pressuring them,” Timbe told Daily Monitor.

Timbe and his support cast was only permitted to step on the pitch about five minutes to the end and it is only then that sanity returned for URA to hold on to the win.

The home side attempted to add urgency to extend the cushion, throwing on midfielder Ivan Sserubiri for Ssekajugo, forward Livin Kabon for Cromwell Rwothomio and Joachim Ojera for skipper Kagimu – in vain.They now have their work cut out.

The return leg will be played on Saturday at the Bahir Dar International Stadium.

[email protected]