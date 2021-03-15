Mukwala now at peace after making Vipers pay

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

To celebrate or not celebrate? That is the question that dazed URA striker Steven Mukwala the moment he put the last nail in Vipers coffin on Saturday.

Mukwala’s well weighted left-footed shot into the back of the net on 59 minutes at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje put URA into a healthy 2-0 lead – and eventually helping the Tax Collectors to a prized 2-1 win to pull three points clear at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier league table.

Mukwala’s wrath was the second time in a week that Vipers had been crushed by a player they deemed surplus to requirement after Henry Kitegenyi’s lone striker for Mbarara City.

“Scoring against Vipers came with mixed emotions. It felt great because as a striker scoring goals gives a really good feeling but I couldn’t celebrate the way I would wanted to just to show some respect for my former club,” Mukwala said.

URA, now on 33 points from 14 matches, are three points ahead of Vipers, who looked nowhere close to matching coach Sam Ssimbwa’s tactical master class.

Apart from skipper Shafiq Kagimu, who dragged URA into the lead on 37 minutes with a low shot after Vipers custodian Fabian Mutombora had fumbled the ball, Mukwala’s also harbours grand targets this campaign.

“My target is to score more goals than I did last season,” said Mukwala, who topped the charts with 13 goals on loan at Maroons last season.

“At URA I feel important, I get the playing time every player wants. It is really great being here. Cromwell (Rwothomio) and I have such a strong understanding of each other on the pitch.”

With a game left for the first round to wind up, the four-time league winners who have now beaten title rivals KCCA, Police and Vipers – only tumbling against Express.

Express, KCCA falter

Express had a glorious chance to leap frog Vipers to second but a barren draw with Kyetume at Wankulukuku keeps them in third on the log with 29 points.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Express might need to show that they can find their boots without injured George Ssenkaaba when they face Police on Wednesday. Against Kyetume, Ssenkaaba’s surrogate Eric Kambale’s every effort was matched by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Fourth placed KCCA needed Sadat Anaku wonderful equaliser to deny Police victory and bragging rights at Lugogo on Friday. Forward Muwadda Mawejje had put Police in front.

Busoga United picked only their second league win of the season, beating Wakiso Giants 1-0 courtesy of Sharif Kimbowa’s 69th minute goal, while Soltilo Bright Stars ended their five-game win-less run away to Mbarara City, with winger Joseph Akandwanaho giving coach Baker Mbowa a much needed respite.

Record champions SC Villa yesterday leap-frogged Onduparaka to 13th thanks to substitute Nicholas Kabonge’s stoppage time goal for a 1-0 win.

Uganda premier league Match day 14 results

Myda 0-3 UPDF

KCCA 1 - 1 Police

URA 2- 1 Vipers

Express 0-0 Kyetume

Bul 3-2 Kitara

Mbarara City 0- 1 Bright Stars

Wakiso Giants 0- 1 Busoga United

SC Villa 1 -0 Onduparaka

