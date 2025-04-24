Mukwala’s Simba shoot for history

Uganda Cranes and Simba SC striker Steven Mukwala said last week that reaching the final of the Caf Confederation Cup would write him “into the legendary books” of the club.

It’s a fair claim for a forward who scored in their 2-0 second-leg quarterfinal win over Egypt’s Al Masry and helped secure a 1-0 first-leg semi final advantage over South Africa’s Stellenbosch in Zanzibar.

Now, Mukwala and his Simba teammates know that any draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday will seal a place in the club’s first-ever Confederation Cup final.

However, club captain Muhamed Hussein has cautioned against getting carried away.

“At this level,” Hussein told the media, “you can’t expect to beat anyone by four, five, or six goals. The four teams in the semifinals are the best in Africa right now. No one is easy to beat.

“There’s no such thing as a slim win or a big win - every win counts. Ours is a very important one.”

The skipper also emphasised the strategic and psychological edge of their first-leg result.

“We’ve put one leg in the final. We’re closer than Stellenbosch because of that one goal,” Hussein said.

Clash rich in history

“It’s something to be proud of. After 90 minutes, we got a 1-0 win, and our opponent returned home with nothing but the advantage of playing the next match on their turf.”

For Simba, just reaching the semifinals is already historic. This marks the club’s deepest run in the competition, having beaten Al Masry on penalties (4-1) after a 2-2 aggregate quarter final draw.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, also made their own history by eliminating Egyptian giants Zamalek 1-0 on aggregate to reach the semis.

The South African side are competing in continental football for the first time, just eight years after their founding.