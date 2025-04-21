Mukwala, Simba halfway there

Reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final would “mean that I have entered into the legendary books of Simba SC,” declared Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala ahead of the Tanzanian club’s first-leg semi-final clash against Stellenbosch at the weekend.

“It will be the first of its kind in the club's history,” he added in an interview with Sunday Monitor. “The competition is our ultimate dream for this season.”

Mukwala’s dream, and that of Simba SC, remains very much alive - albeit delicately poised - after their slender 1-0 victory at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on Sunday, courtesy of Jean Ahoua’s goal on the stroke of halftime.

The decisive second leg will be played this Sunday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, with Simba needing only a draw to secure a place in the final.

Should they advance, Simba will join compatriots Young Africans as the only Tanzanian clubs ever to reach the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Uganda’s SC Villa also wrote their name into continental history by reaching the final in 1992, back when the Confederation Cup was known as the Caf Cup. A year earlier, Villa had also contested the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs - now the Champions League.

In Zanzibar, the two sides traded attacks in a hotly contested affair, but it was Simba who left ruing missed chances to widen the margin.

Mukwala himself had a golden opportunity three minutes before halftime but fired wide from a promising position.

Simba head coach Davids Fadlu was equally restrained despite the victory.

“We cannot be happy with a 1-0 scoreline at home, especially when we had opportunities to win by two, three, even four goals,” he said post-match.

That said, Simba and Mukwala will be hoping to write their own piece of history with a first-ever final appearance should they hold off Stellenbosch in the return leg.

Caf Confederation Cup

Semifinal, first leg result

Simba SC 1-0 Stellenbosch

Second leg

Sunday, April 27, 2025