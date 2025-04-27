Mukwala, Simba hold firm to seal Caf Confederation Cup final spot

Simba SC battled to a goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to book their place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian giants advanced 1-0 on aggregate following their first-leg victory in Zanzibar, with a disciplined defensive display proving enough to keep the South Africans at bay in Durban.

Needing a win to overturn the deficit, Stellenbosch threw everything forward but could not find a way past an inspired Simba defence and goalkeeper Moussa Camara, who stood tall throughout a tense encounter.

Stellenbosch came closest in the closing stages, with Fawaaz Basadien and Ismaël Touré both missing opportunities late in the game.

Devin Titus and Sanele Barns also saw efforts narrowly miss the target as the hosts desperately searched for a breakthrough.

Earlier, Stellenbosch thought they had taken the lead midway through the second half when Genino Palace found the back of the net, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside, dealing a heavy blow to Steve Barker’s side.

Simba, coached by Fadlu Davids, executed a near-perfect tactical plan, frustrating the South Africans and slowing down the game whenever necessary.

They survived a number of scares in the final 10 minutes, including two late corners, but showed impressive composure to see out the result.

The result continues Simba’s dream of a first continental title since 1993 when they reached the final of the old CAF Cup, only to finish runners-up.

The Msimbazi Reds will now face the winner of the other semi-final between CS Constantine of Algeria and Morocco’s RS Berkane in the final.

For Stellenbosch, it marks the end of a historic Confederation Cup campaign, their maiden voyage into continental football, which saw them reach the last four against all expectations.