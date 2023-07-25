Mukwana to the rescue as Kyaggwe, Buweekula draw

Kyaggwe and Buweekula battled out a 1-1 draw in an intense Airtel Masaza Cup match at Bishop's SS Mukono on Sunday. The game took place under a slight drizzle with partly cloudy skies, providing a challenging backdrop for both teams.

Kyaggwe showed early attacking intentions, earning a corner in the fourth minute, but Buweekula's goalkeeper, Humphrey Oyirwoth, made a crucial save to deny them. Yusuf Mukwana had a chance to score in the eighth minute, but his shot missed the target.

Oyirwoth displayed his brilliance again, saving another powerful long-range shot from Mukwana. Buweekula enjoyed some possession but failed to create clear-cut chances. In the 30th minute, Mukwana had an opportunity from a free kick, but he couldn't find the goal.

Earnest Ankunda scored the opener for Buweekula in the closing moments of the first half through an aerial battle, though it was a contentious goal as the ball was cleared mid-air before touching the ground.

In the second half, Buweekula relied on the pacey winger, Charles Waibi, who posed a threat but couldn't convert his chances. Kyaggwe had possession but struggled to break through Buweekula's defense.

The late drama came in the 90th minute when Kyaggwe was awarded a free kick on the right side of the box. Mukwana stepped up and skillfully beat the goalkeeper, curling the ball into the right corner to level the score, sparking wild celebrations among the fans. This goal marked Mukwana's third of the campaign in his debut season.

Buweekula's head coach, Frank Mulindwa, expressed satisfaction with the draw, as it keeps his team on top of the Masengere Group with eight points, one ahead of Buluuli, who secured a 2-1 away win against Kooki.

"Securing a victory away from home, especially in front of such a large crowd, is a daunting task. However, we will build on this draw to improve," - Mulindwa said.

Buddu, who suffered their second defeat of the season, share the third spot with Kyaddondo, both teams accumulating six points, while Kyaggwe finds themselves second from the bottom with five points.

Kyaggwe faces a must-win situation when they host Kyaddondo on Sunday. The team's head coach, William Kyeswa, acknowledged the importance of the upcoming match in staying within reach of the top positions.

"The match against Kyaddondo is crucial to stay within reach," said Kyaggwe's head coach, William Kyeswa.

In other matches, defending champions Busiro secured their first win of the season, defeating Mawogola 1-0 at home. Akram Muzanyi was the hero for Busiro, helping them climb the standings in the Muganzirwazza Group.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Buvuma 2-0 Bugerere

Mawokota 0-0 Ssese

Kyaggwe 1-1 Buweekula

Busiro 1-0 Mawogola

Ssingo 2-1 Butambala

Kooki 1-2 Buluuli

Bulemeezi 1-0 Busujju

Gomba 2-0 Kabula