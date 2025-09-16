Mulindwa piles pressure as Vipers tackle African Stars

As Vipers prepare to take on Namibia’s African Stars this Friday in the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, the mission is clear — qualify, or bust.

And if anyone had any doubts about the weight of that task, club president Lawrence Mulindwa’s rallying call to the team before the jetted off to South Africa yesterday left no room for complacency.



“If you don't know that in football there is competition, go fishing,” Mulindwa warned, addressing the players ahead of their trip to Cape Town.

“We are not going to the Champions League as jokers. Do you know how much I have spent on the preliminary stage — to ensure we have enough players, a competent team? Try to help us, please.”

Neutral venue



Vipers’ Caf Champions League campaign kicks off at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town — a neutral venue selected by African Stars.

Yet Mulindwa was quick to remind the players that “although African Stars took us to Cape Town, they will also be visitors,” urging the team to approach the game with purpose, hunger, and intensity.



The stakes are undeniably high. After tasting the group stage in recent editions, the Venoms are eager to make feasting with Africa’s elite a seasonal habit.

Anything less than qualification to the next round would be deemed a failure — both from a sporting and investment standpoint.



Belgian tactician Ivan Minnaert, now three months into the job, must now show evidence of progress. The former Rayon Sports and AFC Leopards coach is tasked with blending a squad rich in new arrivals and established names into a cohesive, ruthless unit.



The club has been active in the transfer market, with eight new faces joining the ranks:Enock Ssebagala, Odili Chukwuma, Mark Yallah, Kevin Dasylva Bady, Taddeo Lwanga, Robin Kane, Ashraf Mandela and Usama Arafat.



These additions will complement Vipers’ usual stars, including club captain Milton Karisa, as well as Uganda Cranes members Allan Okello, Rogers Torach, Hillary Mukundane, and Karim Watambala, who joined the team for the trip to South Africa.

Depth



The squad depth and talent pool suggest Vipers are well equipped — on paper. But on the pitch, Minnaert must turn that potential into a statement performance. “Live the game, think the game, and sleep the game,” Mulindwa advised, stressing the importance of unity, teamwork, and bonding.



Victory over African Stars would take Vipers to the second preliminary round, where they could face either Zambia’s Power Dynamos or Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas.

In that round, Vipers would host the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium between October 17–19, before traveling for the return leg between October 24–26.



For now, the path is tough, the bar is high, and the work is well cut out. But if Minnaert’s men rise to the occasion, Friday’s match in Cape Town could mark the start of another thrilling African journey for Uganda’s champions.