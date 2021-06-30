Mulindwa won’t stop experimenting with Vipers coaches

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Vipers president Dr Lawrence Mulindwa has gained notoriety with swapping coaches for fun. By his admission, he has even forgotten many he has hired and fired in the last 10 years.

“Recently, I looked back and found out we hired a Nigerian coach!” Mulindwa wondered loudly during a media briefing on Monday as he referred to Ambrose Chukuma he axed in October 2013.

The former Fufa president also spoke to media for the first time since Fred Kajoba threw in the towel early this month.

Kajoba, also Uganda Cranes’ goalkeeping coach, was asked to choose between his parent club and the national team. He picked the latter.

Pressure

“When most of these coaches are still outside, they say they can handle Vipers with all those good players.

“When they join, they start crying because of too much pressure at Vipers. Pressure exists in everything we do,” Mulindwa sent a jibe at Kajoba.

“We gave him (Kajoba) the job formally but when he failed to decide between Uganda Cranes and Vipers, he just bid the players farewell and left.

“That level of unprofessionalism will not take Ugandan football anywhere.”

Mulindwa sealed interim coach Paul Kiwanuka’s immediate fate by revealing they are on a look out for another manager at the end of the season - regardless of how it turns out for the former.

Gambler

“I will not stop at taking a gamble until I get the right coach. The recruitment process is on and we are looking for an expensive coach, experienced, exposed and with character and winning mentality.

“That coach must be respected by players, beyond those that study for two weeks to get a certificate, develop youngsters and not feel proud for winning the Uganda Cup,” Mulindwa revealed.

Mulindwa remained tightlipped on whether he intends to hire former Uganda Cranes and KCCA coach Mike Mutebi or get another foreign coach.

Since 2012, Vipers has hired and sacked Edward Golola (thrice), Richard Wasswa, Abdallah Mubiru, George Nsimbe, Chikuma, Miguel Da Costa, Javier Martinez and lately Kajoba.

