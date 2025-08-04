Museveni accepts Ruto challenge, promises Cranes Shs1.2b per win

President Museveni has entered the African Nations Championship (Chan) 2024 money game in emphatic fashion — pledging Shs1.2b for every Uganda Cranes victory at the tournament.

The Cranes could start chopping off that chunk as soon as Monday night when they face Algeria at Namboole.

For their first cheque, however, they will have to dig even deeper as Uganda have lost their last five matches against Algeria.

The pledge, revealed by Fufa on Monday, comes just days after Kenyan President William Ruto lit a fire under regional football with an elaborate bonus structure for the Harambee Stars.

“The President has announced a massive winning bonus of Shs1.2b per match for the team at Chan 2024,” Fufa posted on X. The same message was also confirmed to journalists by the Speaker, Anita Among.

That translates to approximately Shs35m per person across Uganda’s 35-man contingent — including players, coaches, and staff — for each win.

While Ruto’s package is layered — Ksh1m (Shs28m) per player for a win, Ksh0.5m (Shs14m) per draw, Ksh60m (Shs1.7b) for the quarters, Ksh70m (Shs2b) for the semis and Shs600m (Shs17b) for the title — Museveni’s pledge is straight to the point: Win or nothing.