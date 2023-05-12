Museveni gives Shs20m boost to Bika football tournament

President Museveni has contributed Shs20m towards the Bika bya Buganda football tournament and he applauded the Kingdom for uniting people and developing talents through sports.

The president's contribution was delivered to the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga by Presidential Political advisor on political affairs, Hadijah Namyalo yesterday at the Kingdom headquarters in Bulange, Mengo.

Handing over the contribution, Namyalo said: "Our NRM national chairman has decided to be part of the Bika bya Buganda tournament because this brings togetherness to all of us despite the fact that we come from different political backgrounds."

This was Namyalo's second visit to the Kingdom this week, following her Tuesday visit were she delivered her personal contribution of Shs5m during the tournament launch.

The Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga commended the president for the contribution, urging members of the NRM and other political parties to come and be part of the tournament.

"I thank the president for supporting the Bika football tournament. We strongly believe that the clans can be an anchor of unity. But when you support the Bika, you put that belief of unity into practice," the Katikkiro said.

He added: "I encourage NRM supporters in all corners of the Kingdom to support their clans, especially now during this tournament. Come out, it's okay to support the political color of your choice."