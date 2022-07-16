Museveni promises more support to sports

President Museveni, on Friday, received and held discussions with the President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), South African billionaire and businessman Dr. Patrice Tihopane Motsepe.

The First lady and Minister of Education and Sports Ms Janet Kataha Museveni was represented by the State Minister in charge of Sports Mr Hamson Obua to receive the Caf President on his two-day visit.

While addressing his guests, President Museveni revealed that the sports sector has been receiving little support because the economy had collapsed during Amin’s regime and after reviving it, governments’ concentration was put on infrastructural development that has helped to grow the economy.

“When we came into government in 1986, Uganda’s economy had collapsed. So our immediate intervention and mission was to revive the economy. Now that the economy is doing better, we shall put more funding in sports,” President Museveni said.

The only big support we have given to sports, the President says, is peace.

“Because of the peace in the country, many young people are coming up by themselves,” he added.

President Museveni promised more support to the sports sector and said that when the government commits, it will commit big.

“On the issues of football, we have not yet supported you as we want, but we are going to give you more support,” he said.

The meeting at State Lodge, Nakasero was attended by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among Annet, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa, regional Cecafa boss Wallace Karia and the Fufa president Eng Moses Hassim Magogo Hassim.

On the support given to the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, President Museveni said they had to support our African brothers to defeat Apartheid.

“I started supporting the ANC in 1967, with the ANC's representative in Tanzania. We were students that time and worked closely. That’s when I started supporting the ANC. When we came to the government here we continued with the support,” he said.

Motsepe said that South Africa will never forget the sacrifice and contribution that President Museveni and the government of Uganda gave to them during the struggle for freedom.

“We want to thank you for your sacrifice and contribution in our struggle. We have got a special attachment and bond with you. I was even told that (the late president Nelson) Mandela had a Ugandan passport. We are truly grateful,” Motsepe noted.

He commended the President and Ugandan government for supporting sports saying that sports unites people.

“We should teach our children that the unity of Africa will develop the continent. Today we came to talk about football, the president of Fufa always praises your support for sports especially football.

“Thank you for your love for the game and we request you to continue with the support and love. I want to conclude by thanking you for your inspirational leadership, economic growth, peace and stability and the support for football,” he added.

Ms Among commended President Museveni and the First Lady for their contribution towards the sport sector. She said that football unites the community regardless of people’s political or tribal affiliations.

“Football is a uniting factor. It knows no political, social, tribal affiliation. Thank you and Mama for your contribution towards sports,” she said.

The Bukedea woman MP said that they have so many young people in the ghettoes who have talent and skill and they just need support to develop them.

On his part, Magogo commended government for the continued support given to them that has seen their performance grow over the years.

“I take this opportunity to thank you so much for hosting us and hosting the Caf president. Thank you for your support to football,” Magogo said.