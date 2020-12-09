Mutebi expects ‘easy ride’ in familiar Kigali

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi insists he has no fear of his next Caf Confederation Cup opponents AS Kigali.

His confidence stems from the fact that he will have all the matters in his hands in the return leg at Lugogo and that Kigali is ‘way below’ KCCA in pedigree.

“We have the advantage of starting away and sealing off business at home. We retained the majority of the team that went there and won the Cecafa Kagame Cup (July 2019),” said Mutebi.

Kigali, that ousted Botswana side Oropa United on away goals rule, in the preliminary round, will count on familiarity with Ugandan opposition.

“We saw them play Proline and we know what they can do on their good day. I’m confident of the boys I have in the team and we are not afraid at all. We must do what is right and not cry over injured or departed stars,” Mutebi stressed.

He revealed that they will be without injured Julius Poloto, John Revita and Sadat Anaku for a while but will look at his new acquisitions Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, Brian Aheebwa and Samson Kigozi.

“We have set ourselves a task of making it to the Caf group stages ( if achieved it will be second time after the 2017 show) and also win the league. That means we expect about 100 goals from our striking force spearheaded by Aheebwa.”

Charles Lukwago, Musa Ramathan, Samuel Kato, Peter Magambo, Gift Ali and Sadat Anaku are part of the KCCA team that lifted Cecafa are still available.

