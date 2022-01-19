Mutebi, Mayanja reunited on Kigali mission

Mike Mutebi and Jackson Mayanja coaching tandem is one any KCCA fervent fan would die for.

That privilege now belongs to Rwandan side AS Kigali that unveiled the dynamic duo as their coaching pair for the next two years.

Back in 1997, Mutebi was the boss and Mayanja the protagonist as KCC (then) won the seventh league title.

Both would go on to coach the club on separate occasions with Mutebi yielding three league titles in his third spell before he was sacked on March 30 last year.

Mayanja meanwhile had a spell with Fufa Big League side Kyetume in their one season in the top flight before he acrimoniously quit.

"We are delighted to announce Mike Mutebi as our new Head coach from today. The experienced Ugandan coach will be assisted by his compatriot Jackson Mayanja in next two years," Kigali wrote on their Twitter handle.

Mutebi put up a commendable show as KCCA boss whilst facing Kigali in the Caf engagement last year at Kitende and that must have earned him favours at the Rwanda side.

He takes over from Jimmy Mukisa who temporarily replaced Eric Nshimiyimana sacked in December last year.

AS Kigali is currently fourth on the 16- team log in the Rwanda National Football League with 20 points.

They five adrift table leaders Kiyovu who had earlier reportedly flirted with Mutebi acquisition.

Whereas this is Mutebi's first coaching foray abroad, his deputy Mayanja was once a coach at Kiyovu and at Tanzanian Kagera.