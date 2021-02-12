Mutebi wary of Bul

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

October 8, 2019 will forever remained engrained in the minds of KCCA faithful. Not that the nation was one day to its 57th independence but it is the day the Kasasiro Boys were taken to the cleaners by Bul.

As KCCA head back to Jinja this afternoon for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) clash, the 3-0 humbling at Njeru Technical Centre still haunts manager Mike Mutebi.

Worse still, the 13-time league champions signed off the first five matches with two hurting losses to archrivals SC Villa and URA.

“We have managed to reorganize ourselves, put a few things in place that we had not done before, some of the players have recovered from injuries and are gearing to go. We also want a reaction after that loss to URA,” said Mutebi.

Fifth-placed KCCA must take on the Bul challenge at Bugembe minus U-20 national team stars Musa Ramathan, Joseph Kafumbe, Steven Sserwadda, Andrew Kawooya, Samuel Ssenyonjo and Joseph Bukenya - and the gaffer regrets the absence of four players.

“We shall miss those boys but largely I don’t think it will affect us so much,” Mutebi added.

As he welcomes back forwards Domimic Oyella and Sadat Anaku, Mutebi is still without injured John Revita, Julius Poloto and Gift Ali.

Arthur Kyesimira’s Bul held record league champions SC Villa to a 2-2 draw at Bugembe and Mutebi expects a similar challenge. “We are going to fight. They have always given us problems but I think we have enough in our armoury to negotiate past them.”

Stiffer title challenge

Mutebi envisages a scenario of eight teams competing for top honours and reckons it is the reason the title talk got off right from the start. At Kakyeka Stadium, Wakiso Giants will be gunning for their first league win when they visit troubled Mbarara City.

After jettisoning Karim Ndugwa, Gadaffi Wahab, Osman Miraji, George William Katende and Ivan Ssebuguzi, Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana is expected to field a refreshed side comprising of new arrivals Kipson Atuhaire, Andrew Kalyango, George Kaddu and Frank Ssebuufu.

At Lugogo, Police can move from fourth to the top if they dispatch Kyetume.