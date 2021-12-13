Mutyaba Cranes call ‘hurts’ Villa

Controversial call. Koukouras (right) missed the services of Mutyaba who was taken up by Fufa for an “irrelevant” friedly. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Denis Bbosa

What you need to know:

  • His youthful team, still in rebuilding, lacked cohesion and threat when put to the sword by Peter Onen’s ‘Soldier Boyz’ at the Gaddafi Arena with Mutyaba’s gusto and creativity visibly missing in the 2-1 capitulation

SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras is “hurting” after the Jogoos were humbled by StarTimes Uganda Premier League debutants Gaddafi on Friday in Jinja.
The Greek coach said losing forward Travis Mutyaba to impromptu national duty in Tanzania was a “massive blow” but he vowed to turn around their form.
“We know the team is slower and lacks creativity without Travis. He’s one of our most important players but we’ve to learn to play without him,” Koukouras said.

