Mutyaba Cranes call ‘hurts’ Villa

SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras is “hurting” after the Jogoos were humbled by StarTimes Uganda Premier League debutants Gaddafi on Friday in Jinja.

The Greek coach said losing forward Travis Mutyaba to impromptu national duty in Tanzania was a “massive blow” but he vowed to turn around their form.

“We know the team is slower and lacks creativity without Travis. He’s one of our most important players but we’ve to learn to play without him,” Koukouras said.

His youthful team, still in rebuilding, lacked cohesion and threat when put to the sword by Peter Onen’s ‘Soldier Boyz’ at the Gaddafi Arena with Mutyaba’s gusto and creativity visibly missing in the 2-1 capitulation.

“When a player is missing, the team cannot shut down and stop performing. (Nicholas) Kabonge, who replaced him, had a very good game so I don’t think there was a problem there,” he added.

Mutyaba was surprisingly the only ‘first choice’ player from any of the top-flight clubs included in Micho Sredojevic’s hastily-assembled fringe-players-dominated Uganda Cranes outfit that beat Tanzania 2-0 in Dar es Salaam on Thursday as the hosts marked their Independence.

Koukouras chose to focus on the positive than dwell on spilt milk.

“Representing your country is the biggest honour a player can have. He has grown as a player since the last couple of months and he deserved it. Also a cap with the national team will help his development as a player,” the Greek said.