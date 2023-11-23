Mutyaba display reason for optimism as Put reign takes off

Paul Put's reign as Uganda Cranes coach kicked off in expected fashion.

A 2-1 loss to Guinea who hold a slightly bigger profile than the Cranes which was followed by the 1-0 win against Somalia on Tuesday. A team, Uganda always has the ability to defeat.

For some people, the results appear like the Whitney Houston and Deborah Cox classic of the year 2000, 'same script, different cast'.

A mere change of guard where coach Micho Sredojevic is replaced by another European coach Put who goes on to hand debuts to the ever-growing list of Cranes internationals.

A randomly picked Umar Lutalo from SC Villa or a third-division player in Allan Oyirwoth.

Beneath the results, however, Put could have begun a journey to solve one of Ugandan football's recent mysteries.

And that is trusting and allowing creative players the freedom to express themselves while featuring for the senior men's side.

Over the last two decades, Uganda has produced a number of such players. Steven Bengo, Augustine Nsumba, Muzamir Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Allan Okello and most recently the US-based Ibrahim Kasule easily come to mind for those who have donned Cranes colours.

Gem. Travis Mutyaba (R) beats an opponent against Senegal recently. PHOTO | COURTSEY

But with Micho in charge for most of that period, such players were never trusted if ever called up.

It remains a mystery why US-based Kasule has never been given a clear run out with the senior team having left the country midway through last season as arguably the best player in the league and his goal-scoring involvements having bulged in the MLS Next Pro League with New York Red Bulls under former Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekajja.

Put's first two games in charge seem to have changed that.

With just three training sessions, the Belgian, perhaps in consultation with his assistant Sam Ssimbwa, gave a first senior start to Travis Mutyaba.

A diminutive playmaker who is at risk of stagnating and has not played club football since the start of this season.

The attacker repaid that faith by emerging as the best Cranes performer during the two games.

Rogers Mato (C) wheels away in celebration. PHOTO/COURTSEY

Like many outstanding playmakers, Mutyaba has the ability to bring others into play and create goal-scoring opportunities.

In the game against Guinea, he was used as an outlet for the Cranes as he intelligently held up play and drew fouls from defenders in the opposition half as Uganda played on the break.

He played in a slightly more advanced role against Somalia with the Cranes required to play on the front foot as he dictated play just ahead of Khalid Aucho and Kenneth Ssemakula.

From there he was able to provide much-needed creativity, twice finding Rogers Mato with a clever cutback on the left that was deflected just wide of the goal.

He also played in the former KCCA forward through on goal only for a heavy first touch to take away the goal-scoring opportunity.

Fahad Bayo also got involved twice finding the runs of Mato who failed to connect with a header and then wasted a one-on-one when put through on goal.

The team remains a work in progress like the majority of the second half against Somalia showed with the intensity dropping and some players still playing the long pants for the forwards to chase.

But there has been sufficient evidence in the first two games to indicate that Put has a plan in place and players appear to be embracing it.

Travis Mutyaba at a glance

Date of birth: August 7, 2005 (age 18)

Place of birth: Nansana, Uganda

Position(s): Midfielder