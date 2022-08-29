Mutyaba edges Uganda closer

Uganda will seal their sixth straight Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals if they avoid defeat at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende this Saturday.

This after Travis Mutyaba 89th minute winner fully introduced the SC Villa striker to the world as he earned Uganda a late 1-0 victory at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The game looked headed for a goalless draw as both sides seemed out of ideas in front of goal.

Rogers Mato had his headed effort saved by Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula on one of the few occasions Cranes threatened the hosts defence.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic introduced Richard Basangwa for Martin Kizza and Saidi Kyeyune for Marvin Youngman as he sought a breakthrough in the second half.

But it is Mutyaba, who came on Milton Karisa, that made the difference, the intelligent attacking midfielder leaving a Tanzanian defender for dead before confidently beating the goalkeeper.

The relief on Micho's face was so clear you could read it. He will relish putting out a team in front of the home crowd in the return leg on Saturday.

Pressure on the Serbian was immense coming into this following a poor start to Afcon 2023/24 qualifiers that left Uganda bottom of their group.

He had to get something from this Chan game in Tanzania. He got everything in the end.

Mutyaba's goal, his first competitive for the national team, ensured a Uganda versus Tanzania match produced at least a goal in all seven encounters they have met in this competition.





Chan 2023 qualifiers

Sunday result

Tanzania 0-1 Uganda





Saturday, September 3

Uganda vs Tanzania

St Mary's Stadium, Kitende