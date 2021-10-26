Mutyaba goes Awol as Bbosa bemoans fatigue

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

It’s possible that Express might be green with envy at predicament of their nemesis SC Villa, whose disorganisation has seen them excluded from, and so far, missed two StarTimes Uganda Premier League games.

Had Express been in the Jogoos’ stranded boat, they would be draining it of the water as long as it does not sink, and more assuredly, they would not have lost to Arua Hill and UPDF on the bounce.

And, oh, playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba could probably be listed as AWOL as the midfielder has gone under the radar without Wankulukuku’s notice, leaving the Red Eagles at sea.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa, whose reported sour relationship with CEO Isaac Mwesigwa has been the talk of Wankulukuku, had banked his team’s creativity around Mutyaba’s sublime craft and experience only to learn last week that the player was on the verge of joining Rwandan side Kiyovu.

“He stopped picking our calls last Tuesday and has not appeared since. This is disheartening at a time we have a thin squad depleted by injuries,” Bbosa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

As he serves his three-match suspension, Bbosa will watch his deputy James Odoch guide the team when they take on Alex Isabirye’s Bul at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja.

“We have suffered defeats against Arua Hill and UPDF because the players have not rested,” Bbosa said.

“After the league ended in June, we went to Cecafa the following month , then Caf Champions League, returned to play Uganda Cup and dived straight into the league. Remember we are working on a thin first team.”

Bbosa admits that the unrest in the dressing room and his suspension has also had its toll on the team’s gloomy start to the season.

“We are trying to fix those administrative issues and want to beat Bul so that we regain our winning groove which will then take us on a harder mission against Vipers,” he said.

Express will be without marksman Eric Kambale, defender Enoch Walusimbi and winger Lwesibawa but Bbosa believes it is time new recruits Deus Bukenya and Nicholas Kasozi showed their worth.

Arua derby fireworks

The emergence of Arua Hill and their bold statemate in the 2-0 mauling of Express has provided West Nile with a blockbuster tie this afternoon at the Barifa Stadium. Forget the Paidha Black Angers vs Onduparaka rivalry, this is real and laden with emotions.

Arua Hill coach Livingston Mbabazi had two spells at Onduparaka and many of the Kongolo players started their trade with the Caterpillars.

The battle for bragging rights in West Nile will have Onduparaka, fresh from a morale boosting 1-0 win over Bright Stars, parade their prized asset Muhammad Shaban and hoping he opens his goal account.

“Shaban and Rashid Agau will finally start scoring. It is just because they are still adapting to this team. The derby is on our minds and we know how important it is for the entire West Nile, “ Onduparaka stand-in coach Bosco Dudu said.

“Arua Hill rested as we played Bright Stars but we are ready to take them on. We are targeting a top six finish this season.”

At Lugogo, wounded Police, yet to win, will host Douglas Bamweyana’s Wakiso Giants that was riddled five times by rampant Vipers on Friday.

