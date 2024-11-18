Mutyaba-Okello gamble leaves Cranes in search of spark

As the Afcon qualifying campaign reaches its final stretch, the jury is still out on Uganda Cranes' creativity conundrum - with two left-sided playmakers Travis Mutyaba and Allan Okello being swapped like chess pieces, each vying to prove their worth in that role.

While the coach Paul Put's one-at-a-time approach has kept fans guessing, many argue the missing spark to ignite the team's dwindling firepower could be empowering and reshuffling the entire attacking cast.

With Uganda joining South Africa out of Group K already, Tuesday's clash against Congo in Brazzaville offers Put a golden opportunity to experiment with his tactical setup.

The prospect of fielding Mutyaba and Okello together - a bold move last attempted with limited success in June's match against Algeria at Namboole Stadium - could finally answer lingering questions about their combined creative potential.

With no stakes in play, it’s the perfect stage to test if their synergy can unlock the spark the team desperately needs.

Who's better?

Diminutive Mutyaba, currently honing his craft in France with Bordeaux, has found himself twice relegated to the bench in recent outings against South Sudan and South Africa.

Vipers' in-form star Allan Okello, boasting an impressive five league goals this season, has been preferred to start, only to make way for Mutyaba later in the game.

Mutyaba’s flair for gliding past defenders and conjuring magical goals makes him a thrilling prospect, but his precise and timely ball distribution potential remains a work in progress.

This grants Okello, with his polished one-touch passing, the edge. Okello's clever assist for Denis Omedi’s goal against South Sudan in Juba last month highlighted his playmaking prowess, and he looked the steadier option against South Africa on Friday.

However, when substituted for Mutyaba, the latter struggled to cope with the visitors' physicality and composed gameplay, raising questions about his readiness to carry the creative cross.

Allan Okello (L) beats South Africa's Mothobi Mvala. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Looking ahead, the underwhelming performances of Mutyaba and Okello might open the door for competition from KCCA’s Bright Anukani, SC Villa’s Patrick Kakande, and Vipers’ Moses Wasswa, all of whom are showing signs of form redemption.

Coach Paul Put must recognize that solving the Cranes’ goal-scoring dilemma hinges on revitalizing the creative department.

This calls for the inclusion of quick-thinking, decisive playmakers—qualities glaringly absent in the current setup.

Already, the Belgian gaffer is struggling to have a reliable number nine in the team with Muhammad Shaban and Derrick Nsibambi absent and that has forced him to bank on team collecting effort for Cranes goals.

The seven goals scored thus far in the five afcon games have been spread across the team with Denis Omedi (two), Jude Ssemugabi, Bevis Mugabi, Rogers Mato (two) and Aziz Kayondo each registering their names on the scoresheet.

With the team’s attacking spark still elusive, the spotlight is firmly on those who can deliver consistency and vision in the middle of the park - and that must be solved before the March World Cup qualifiers.

Afcon Group K Qualifiers

Today at 7pm