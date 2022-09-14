Mwebaze's Stars want new brightness

New Soltilo Bright Stars Asaph Mwebaze has declared that the new duty station will aid him continue his trend of playing eye-catching and attacking football.

For over ten years with Maroons FC, Mwebaze has a reputation for creating neatly-organised and sound teams mainly composed of dedicated but largely unexceptional players.

Mwebaze hastily shoots down the idea that Bright Stars will once again hobnob with the relegation scare as it was last season under his predecessor Paul Kiwanuka.

"In the short term, I'm getting to know the club and assimilate it before rolling out the long term goal of making Bright Stars a permanent fixture in the top six clubs. We are strengthening in all departments and soon we will be launching our entertaining style of play that also seeks to win," Mwebaze told Daily Monitor.

In 30 league matches last term, Bright Stars won nine, drew nine and lost 12, scoring a paltry 26 goals and shipping in 34.

Yet Mwebaze, a student of the Mike Mutebi possession and pressing football philosophy, remains an enthusiast of giving young players a chance to shine. In revamping Bright Stars, that finished a fifth in the 2020-2021 season, Mwebaze has adopted a piecemeal approach by jettisoning 10 players and going on a recruitment spree that has so far netted five signings.





New outlook, new leadership





To add hunger into his renaissance, Mwebaze is set to strip long serving skipper Nelson Ssenkatuka of the armband and extend it to budding goalkeeper Derrick Were.

Many are still amazed by Bright Stars decision to let go of first choice custodian Simon Tamale, arguably among the top performers in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League last season and entrusting the net duties with Were, Hassan Matovu and rookie Shamram Kamya.

In the season they finished highest two seasons ago, they scored 40 goals compared to last season's meagre 26 goals. Mwebaze has recruited budding goal grabber Sam Ssenyonjo from KCCA to bolster the forward line that is over reliant on Ssenkatuka for goals.

With Derrick Ngoobi, Tamale,Joseph Janjali, Marvin Youngman,Augustine Kacancu,Ismail Nvule and Andrew Kagwa exiting the Kavumba based side, Mwebaze has vested his faith in teenagers; Noordin Bunjo, Amis Muwonge, Reagan Kasumba and Ashraf Mulinde.

"Football evolves but doesn't necessarily change. As a coach, don't try to be exuberant but do the simple things. I came to this club because they do the small basic rights like paying on time, have training equipment and this breeds decent results ," Mwebaze, who has also briefly coached at Onduparaka and Nyamityobora, added.

Lest we forget, the vacuum left by Youngman's departure to Vipers will be heavily felt in the midfield.Regardless, Mwebaze will turn to Derrick Kigundu, Fiat Cleophas, Issa Bugembe and may be return to the market for remedy.





More money, less problems









Online betting company Melbet recently joined a growing list of sponsorship partners that fuel Bright Stars.The others are Wakana Zouen (main shirt sponsor), JICA Uganda, Showa Glove Co. Limited, Jibu Water and Yoshino Trading Limited.

According to club board member Harold Atukwase , this motivates the team further as they celebrate 10 years in the top flight league this coming campaign and 25 years in existence.





IN; Noordin Bunjo, Amis Muwonge, Reagan Kasumba, Ashraf Mulinde





OUT; Derrick Ngoobi, Simon Tamale,Joseph Janjali, Marvin Youngman,Augustine Kacancu,Ismail Nvule,Andrew Kagwa





Last season finish: 11th

Projected finish; 10th

Best ever finish; 5th

Founded :1997

Club chairman: Ronnie Mutebi

Coach; Asaph Mwebaze