Mwebaze wants more time for draw masters Bright Stars

Asaph Mwebaze is certainly aware of the risk ahead, but the Bright Stars coach believes there are even better performances ahead.

That might not seem likely with the difficult games ahead, starting with the StarTimes Uganda Premier League tie against SC Villa next Saturday.

Bright Stars remain one of the winless sides this season along with Gaddafi, Vipers, Onduparaka and Blacks Power.

One stunning statistic for Bright Stars is that they have drawn all their five games so far wearing the tag of “draw masters” with some pride.

"Most of these games we have taken draws from have been very difficult for all intent and purpose. We came from 2-0 to draw against URA. We went to Kitende where everyone expected us to be rundown and we managed a point," Mwebaze said this week.

Against Maroons, a game that ended 1-1, Mwebaze was facing a team he coached through their glory days. The only exception is the game against Blacks Power, newcomers in the league. Mwebaze is focused on what he can control - his team.

"We have not played our best yet. This is a process. We are teaching our players to play. Getting the right kind of players and patterns takes time," he said.

Banking on youth

Mwebaze, a strong believer in building players, has brought together some good young players, some from the lower leagues.

In the 2-2 draw against URA, he deployed Innocent Kitimbo (Lamancia), Noordin Bunjo (Proline) and Fiat Cleophas from Fufa Big League side Kigezi Home Boyz.

"These are players from the lower level. It is a step higher but we demand a good performance. We could have been losing but we are holding on. Getting draws is better. The coin will flip in our favour," he said.

"We want the fans to come to the stadium to watch us play. We want them to enjoy the game," he said.

Mwebaze says they will be a difficult side to beat if they stay focused throughout the season.

"I think we are a competitive team. If we are focused in a game, we are a team that can be very difficult to beat,” he added.





Bright Stars' results so far

Vipers 0-0 Bright Stars

Bright Stars 0-0 Maroons

Blacks Power 1-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars 1-1 UPDF