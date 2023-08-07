Mwenge South County secures spot in Tooro Masaza Cup finals

Mwenge South County representing Kyenjojo District, exhibited a commendable performance as they triumphed over Mwenge North with a 2-0 score during the second leg semi-final match at Katoosa playground on Sunday.

This triumph granted them a ticket to the finals of the prestigious Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup for the first time.

The first goal for Mwenge South was scored by Wafula Solomon in the 44th minute of the first half, followed by a winning goal from Eric Mirembe in the second half, securing their well-deserved spot in the finals.

In the previous encounter of the first leg semi-finals between the two teams, held at Katooke Modern SS playground on July 28, Mwenge North hosted Mwenge South, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with each team earning one point.

The upcoming finals will witness an exciting clash between Kyaka County from Kyegegwa District, and Mwenge South set to take place on August 12 at Buhinga playground in Fort Portal City.

For Kyaka County to advance to the finals, it had to obtain four points, following a draw with Burahya County in their second-leg semi-final match at Humura playground in Kyegegwa District. The first leg match at Kyembogo Datic playground in Kabarole District was won by Kyaka on July 29.

Musaabe Seezi, the head coach of Mwenge South, expressed great enthusiasm for the finals as his team prepares to compete for the first time. He stated that their determination is to take the trophy home, emphasizing the team's thorough preparation.

On the other hand, the defending champions, Kyaka County, led by head coach Innocent Barigye, are equally determined to retain their title. Barigye said his team has already commenced training for the finals, showcasing their unwavering commitment.

The two teams in the finals will be competing for the trophy and a cash prize of Shs5 million from MTN Uganda for the winning team while the runners-up shall be rewarded Shs2.5 million.

The Tooro Kingdom Sports Minister, Wandera Michael, said the losers in the semi-finals Burahya County and Mwenge North will play for third place on the same day of the finals.

In the presence of King Oyo, who will grace the event as the chief guest, fans can anticipate witnessing thrilling football action and impressive bicycle racing.

The winners of the ordinary bicycle category will be awarded a cash prize of Shs1.5 million, while the sports bicycle category winner will receive Shs1 million.