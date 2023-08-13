Mwenge South crowned champions of Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup 2023

Mwenge South County, of Kyenjojo district, clinched victory in the 2023 Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup tournament, securing the championship title with a 2-1 win against Kyaka County. The intense match took place on August 12 at Buhinga playground in Fort Portal City.

Mwenge South's triumph was highlighted by their striker, Wafula Solomon.

In the finals, Solomon's outstanding efforts led to the team's victory by scoring both of their goals in the first half. His opening goal, a powerful header, came just 15 minutes into the game.

Continuing his exceptional form, Solomon struck again in the 20th minute, solidifying Mwenge South's lead.

Innocent Barigye, Kyaka County head coach side, the reigning champions of the 2022 Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup, missed lifting this year's shield as champions to defend the title.

Felix Hatwisa managed to score a consolation goal for Kyaka County in the second half, capitalizing on an opportunity when Mwenge South's goalkeeper, Samson Katumba, was unable to prevent the ball from entering the net.

Solomon's exceptional contributions during the tournament earned him a total of four goals. He secured his second goal in the semi-finals against Mwenge North at Katoosa playground, with his first goal originating from the group stages.

Mwenge South team led by their captain Isaac Musuga made history in the Masaza Cup of Tooro Kingdom by reaching the finals for the first time ever and winning the trophy.

Their victory in the 2023 tournament earned them a cash prize of Shs 5 million, provided by MTN Uganda, the main sponsor of the tournament.

The prestigious finals were graced by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro Kingdom, who not only attended the match but also personally awarded prizes to the winners.

Despite their formidable efforts, Kyaka County settled for the runners-up position and was awarded a cash prize of Shs 2.5 million.

In an equally thrilling game that took place on the same day at Buhinga playground, Burahya County secured the third position by defeating Mwenge North in a penalty shootout, concluding the match with a 5-4 score line. The initial 90-minute match between Burahya and Mwenge North ended in a 1-1 draw.

Musaabe Seezi, the head coach of Mwenge South, praised his team for their exceptional performance and expressed their determination to defend the title in the forthcoming year's competition.

Parallel to the exhilarating football action, a separate competition involving 90 bicycle riders from nine counties of the kingdom took place in Fort Portal.

In a remarkable achievement, Kyaka County emerged victorious in both categories (sports bicycle category and ordinary bicycle category) and lifted this year's shield for a bicycle race first ever.