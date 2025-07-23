Mwere needs polishing at heart of defence

They say necessity is the mother of invention - and for Uganda Cranes co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza, that necessity lies in shoring up a shaky backline ahead of next month’s Chan tournament.

In a bold twist, they, with strict instructions from their boss Paul Put, have turned to Bul’s gangly left-back Nicholas Mwere, repurposing him into a centre-back in hopes of striking a defensive balance.

The dreadlocked Mwere was thrust into unfamiliar territory alongside Vipers’ young marker Rogers Torach as Cranes fell 1-0 to Tanzania in Tuesday’s pre-Chan clash in Arusha - a match that laid bare both the promise and the polish still needed in the experimental pairing.

The Taifa Stars controlled the first half and were well worth their lead at the break, courtesy of a long-range strike from Iddi Nado.

The Azam midfielder’s shot beat Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa after he misjudged the bounce — with Mwere watching on as Nado brushed off Karim Watambala before letting fly.

It was a moment that underscored Uganda’s defensive uncertainty and the need for better protection from midfield.

Work in progress



To their credit, Mwere and Torach grew into the game. Byekwaso’s half-time changes - Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Joel Sserunjogi coming on to spark midfield and attack energy - helped Cranes regain composure.

Lazaro Bwambale and Gideon Odong also added grit at full-back after Garvin Kizito and Herbert Achai were withdrawn, allowing the centre-backs to settle.



“We didn’t press enough in the first half, gave them a lot of time to build from behind and they hurt us,” Byekwaso admitted. “But after the break, we improved and limited them to a few counters.”



Despite having natural centre-backs like Hillary Mukundane (Vipers) and Arnold Odong (SC Villa) in camp, Mwere’s conversion continues to draw attention.

There seems to be a plan to exploit his size, aerial prowess, and recovery speed - especially when the left-back pushes forward.

His past stints at centre-back for Busoga United and even his current role as a forward for the Sand Cranes suggest a player comfortable with adaptation.



With group-stage clashes against Algeria (Aug 4) and South Africa (Aug 18) looming, the Torach-Mwere axis could face serious tests.

Niger (Aug 11) and Guinea (Aug 8) might be more forgiving — but today’s friendly against Senegal will serve as a truer barometer. Whether the experiment pays off or implodes could define Uganda’s Chan campaign.

Thursday's test against Senegal offers Byekwaso and Muhumuza a golden opportunity to evaluate Mwere and Torach against the physical, direct style typical of West African sides.

Alternatively, it could be the perfect moment to hand minutes to Odong and Mukundane - a pairing known for its grit but still ironing out issues of chemistry and pace.

Either way, this pre-Chan mini-tournament couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cranes, who are desperate to break a leg and finally progress beyond the group stages — a feat Uganda has never achieved in the competition’s history.