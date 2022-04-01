Myda bows out as Kataka, Maroons keep the fire burning

Kataka was forced to toil harder to rescue their promotion bid by overcoming Calvary 3-2 in an ill-tempered clash on Thursday at the Mbale Municipal stadium.

There were some ugly mini-scuffles before the game starting with the hosts denying their opponents access into the stadium until about 30 minutes to kick-off claiming it was a payback for what happened to them in the reverse fixture in Arua.

There were also some brawls that erupted off the pitch involving officials as the two sides set an unfriendly tone for the match.

Into the match, Francis Odongo bulleted in a header to give the hosts a 33rd-minute lead but that was matched by a beautiful team move that saw Elias Paul Onyu equalise just before the break.

If that wasn’t reason enough to worry the hosts then Julius Choka’s 62nd minute thunderbolt that put the Arua side ahead was.

Kataka pushed but were unfortunate as their calls for a penalty after what looked like a foul was waved on and minutes later a goal was cancelled for an infringement inside the 6-yard.

However, they pushed to their limits with Derrick Onyai and Hassan Wandega getting the much-needed goals deep in the 75th and 85th minutes respectively to send the hosts temporarily top of the table with 32 points.

Nyamityobora a no-show

Maroons maintained their chase with a comfortable 4-0 win over Kitara. Solomon Walusimbi scored a brace as Fred Amaku and Abraham Tusubira helped to boost their goal difference.

“We had some lapses but were able to get the points and goals to put us back into mathematics,” Maroons assistant coach James Chemari said.

Blacks Power will have to await a boardroom decision to know the fate of their match as Nyamityobora, who are already relegated, failed to show up claiming their vehicle broke down.

In the other games played, Malaba-based Myda was relegated to the third-division after losing 5-0 to Luweero United. Mathematically, Myda, who have a paltry 11 points with only three remaining, cannot get more than ten points to lift them to safety.

Fufa Big League

Thursday’s results

Maroons 4-0 Kitara

Luweero United 5-0 Myda

Kataka 3-2 Calvary

Ndejje University 0-0 Proline

Blacks Power vs Nyamityobora (Nyamityobora failed to turn up)



