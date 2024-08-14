Mystery of Villa, Kitara, Namboole

Kitara management’s agility on and off the pitch has Uganda’s Caf Confederation Cup representatives ready for their continental debut against Al Hilal in Benghazi, Libya this Friday.

The same cannot be said with certainty of SC Villa, the country’s representatives in the Caf Champions League, who host CBE (Commercial Bank of Ethiopia) - supposedly at Namboole.

In two separate communiques last month, Mandela National Stadium (MNS), Namboole responded to Kitara and Villa’s requests to host the pair’s Caf matches at the facility on August 16 and 17 in negative.

Daily Monitor has copies of both letters to Kitara and Villa. “As you are aware,” reads in part the response to Villa signed by Namboole acting Managing Director, Roland Kyalisiima, on July 30.

“Mandela National Stadium (MNS) is currently undergoing renovation and upgrade.

“The works are at a critical stage in preparation for hosting the Afcon qualifier (Uganda versus Congo) in September, 2024.”

The letter emphasised that the pitches were heavily impacted by the just concluded 2024 Rugby Africa Cup and “the contractor has started maintenance works to restore” them.

“We therefore,” Kyalisiima concluded, “regret that MNS shall not host your event. We thank you for considering MNS for business and look forward to hosting you in future.”

Swift Kitara, dragging Villa

With the above, Kitara - who got feedback from Namboole a week before Villa - quickly inquired from St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with hope of securing the venue.

Kitara were unfortunately informed by St Mary’s that the dates they wanted had already been booked by other events and could not be changed on short notice.

Kitara management swiftly communicated with Caf and Al Hilal Benghazi and it was agreed that the Royals home game be hosted in North Africa, losing out on home support the small price to pay.

As you read this, Kitara are already in Libya, where they play their ‘home’ match against Al Hilal Benghazi on Friday before facing them again seven days later.

Villa’s view of things

In contrast, Villa’s situation is as bleak as their management has been over the recent years.

According to Namboole as articulated in their correspondences with the club in question; and the construction contractor - the UPDF - no matches are expected at Namboole this weekend.

But as per Villa, the 17-time national champions - who have already circulated posters indicating as much - the match against CBE is happening at Namboole on Saturday.

Villa spokesperson Asan Kasingye acknowledged receipt of Namboole’s earlier letter detailing the facility’s reservations on hosting them.

“After we got that communication, we sat as the executive last Monday and agreed that come rain, come sunshine, we shall play at Namboole,” Kasingye told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

“We then agreed and went to Namboole last Wednesday to meet authorities there.

“We met the subcontractor, a Filipino - I forget his name - on site and explained to him our situation, that this was a very important game not only for Villa but the country, and that something had to be done.

“He said NO, that playing there would interrupt with their renovation, especially with the ongoing rains, and that they didn’t want people stepping on the track, which is under construction.”

The other reasoning of the subcontractor, according to Kasingye, was that hosting the match there would see them lose working days on Thursday, Friday, Saturday (matchday) and Sunday (for cleanup), which was all too costly.

Kasingye added: “We then requested that we explore ways of mitigating any damages.

“For example, we asked that they show us where they didn’t want our players to pass, and we committed to having no one on the ground or track among other things.

“The subcontractor,” Kasingye added, “then asked us to get in touch with the main constructor (UPDF Engineering Brigade), which we did.” Lt Col Eng Peter Kidemuka leads the Namboole renovation project.

A lot of investment has gone into the playing surface at Namboole.

No written consent from Namboole

Kasingye told this newspaper that - that same Wednesday evening last week, there was a verbal agreement between all parties - Namboole, the contractor and Villa - through phone calls that the match would be hosted at the facility.

“It’s after that that we even held a press conference this Monday to communicate to fans and the media that the match would be at Namboole.”

Kasingye, however, admitted that there has not been written agreement to that effect.

“Of course I had to be sure. Having got verbal greenlight from the parties involved, I also called the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, and it was confirmed that the match would be at Namboole.”

Kidemuka rules match out

But later on Tuesday evening, Lt Col Kidemuka - who denied he had held any discussions with Villa officials on the matter - reiterated that he does not see any matches happening at Namboole this weekend.

“Of course we want matches to be played there because that brings money to the facility and we are also happy when that happens,” Lt. Col Kidemuka told the Daily Monitor.

“But honestly I don’t see it happening,” he said, “I have just laid the running track. It’s still wet.

“The truth is that as an engineer, if the match goes ahead on Saturday, they will destroy the tartan.

“We are building something that will serve us for the future and the government has invested a lot of money in it. We need to understand that.

"You tell me, how do they access the pitch without destroying the track? Unless they're dropped in by an aeroplane, I don’t see it happening."