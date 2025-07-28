Nabadda: From Wafcon to Chan

In the heart of African football’s most high-stakes moments, amid roars from packed stadiums and the weight of history on every whistle, one Ugandan referee has emerged not just as a name to remember - but as a standard to emulate.

Shamira Nabadda, fresh from an exceptional performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), is now poised to take centre stage at next month’s African Nations Championship (Chan) as the continent’s eyes turn toward East Africa.



On Tuesday night, Nabadda commanded the attention of millions as she officiated the Wafcon semifinal clash between record champions Nigeria and defending titleholders South Africa.

It was a titanic battle - two giants colliding in a 2-1 thriller - and Nabadda, unfazed by the occasion, remained a portrait of composure, control, and courage.



The stakes couldn’t have been higher, yet Nabadda was unshaken. She awarded two crucial penalties, one for each side, sparking tense moments.

But what stood out was how both camps - despite the intensity and heartbreak - walked away with respect, not rancor. That rare consensus spoke volumes about her authority and judgement.



The match was handled by a capable all-African officiating crew, with Nabadda as centre referee, assisted by Fanta Idrissa and Mariem Chedad, while Rwanda’s Salima Mukankusi served as VAR assistant.

But it was Nabadda’s leadership that anchored the contest, confirming her growth since her 2022 Wafcon debut, when she handled only group-stage matches.



Her performances throughout this year’s tournament - from Morocco vs Zambia to Senegal vs Morocco - were hailed as near-flawless, with her strong game-reading and no-nonsense approach winning over even the most critical pundits.

Trusted trio

Now, the continent will watch Nabadda again as she headlines Uganda’s trio of match officials selected to officiate at the 2024 Chan tournament - a landmark edition co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from August 1st to 30th.

She will be joined by fellow centre referee Lucky Kasalirwe and assistant referee Ronald Katenya, marking a major milestone for Uganda’s officiating fraternity.



The trio’s selection by Caf affirms a rising reputation in East African refereeing circles - one built on skill, professionalism, and a commitment to clean football.

With Chan reserved for players competing in their national domestic leagues, and Uganda serving as a host, expectations are high. But with Nabadda at the helm, there’s confidence Uganda’s officials will meet the moment.



“Her appointment as a centre referee at Chan is a reward for consistency and calm under pressure,” said a FUFA official. “It’s also part of our broader commitment to gender inclusion and rewarding excellence, no matter the gender.”



Indeed, Nabadda is a role model not just in Uganda, but across the continent. She has previously officiated at the CAF Women’s Champions League, Olympic qualifiers, World University Games in Italy (2019), and even World Cup qualification matches.

Her steady rise from officiating school competitions in 2016 to now handling Africa’s premier fixtures has been both inspiring and hard-earned.



No-nonsense Whistleblower

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing. In Uganda - where refereeing still wrestles with issues like match-fixing and corruption - Nabadda has stood out as a pillar of integrity. Her steely reputation is backed by substance and support.



A self-described "no-nonsense woman" and "iron lady", Nabadda admits she often faces disrespect, especially as a woman in a male-dominated space.

But she finds strength in her close-knit family. “Everyone in my family has contributed much in my upbringing. Everyone has played their role and I’m grateful,” she said.



On game days, her father, Quraish Mutagubya, always tries to catch her matches live. “He even leaves work early to watch me,” she says proudly. Her mother, Masitulah Birungi, though less football-savvy, never misses a game: “All she says is that her baby really gets tired,” Nabadda laughs.



Beyond football, Nabadda is a fashionista and budding agri-preneur - passions she has been able to nurture thanks to the financial stability provided by her retained Caf referee contract.

“Caf’s support has allowed me to invest in things I love, like fashion and agriculture. It’s empowering,” she noted.

Nabadda (R).





Trend setters

Nabadda’s emergence, alongside the equally respected Kasalirwe and Katenya, signals a new era for Ugandan refereeing. Their selection for Chan reflects years of investment by the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA), which has worked diligently to improve training, transparency, and standards.



Kasalirwe, known for his game awareness and calm authority, has consistently impressed in Uganda Premier League matches and regional Caf competitions.

Katenya, the assistant referee, is renowned for his precision and flag discipline — traits vital in high-stakes tournaments like Chan.



Together, the trio represent Uganda’s new image in football officiating: modern, competent, and unafraid to rise on merit. For the younger generation of aspiring referees, Nabadda in particular is proof that barriers can be broken.



Ray of hope

As the Cranes, prepare to tackle a tough Group C featuring Algeria, Guinea, Niger, and South Africa, Nabadda and her colleagues might become the country’s brightest representatives - regardless of what happens on the pitch.



For Nabadda, the August tournament is another chapter in what has become a legacy of excellence.

She recently told this reporter how grateful she was for the tremendous role she has had at Wafcon. To her, It’s been emotional and powerful now she is excited for Chan.

And make Uganda proud she already has — not just with a whistle, but with unwavering conviction and quiet strength. In a game that often makes heroes out of goal-scorers, it is a referee from Mbarara who now holds centre stage.

Nabadda at a glance



Born to Quraish Mutagubya and Mastulla Birungi in 1995.



Started playing football at Masaka SS in 2008.

Joined Western United FC in the Fufa Elite Women’s League in 2012



Undertook a refereeing course at the Fufa technical centre, Njeru in 2015.



Started active refereeing and officiated at the Copa Coca-Cola, Fufa Elite Women’s League in 2016.



Was voted the best referee from the national schools football championship for girls in 2016



Qualified for the Fufa badge to officiate her first match between KCCA and Masavu in 2016.



Attained the Fifa badge and got her first assignment for the African Women’s Championship qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho in 2018.



Graduated with a degree in Social work and Social Psychology at Bishop Stuart University in 2019

Among her hobbies are Fashion, swimming and having fun with my friends.



FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS



Referees



Adissa Abdoul Raphiou Ligali (Benin)

Messie Jessie Oved Nvoulou (Congo)

Kpan Clement Franklin (Côte d'Ivoire)

Malala Kabanga Yannick (DR Congo)

Ahmed Nagy Mosa Mahmoud (Egypt)

Tsegay Teklu Mogos (Eritrea)

Jammeh Lamin N. (Gambia)

Nyagrowa Dickens Mimisa (Kenya)

Ahmed Abdulrazg (Libya)

Diakhate Ousmane (Mali)

Milazare Patrice (Mauritius)

Loutfi Bekouassa (Algeria)

Diouf Adalbert (Senegal)

Jelly Chavani (South Africa)

Ahmed Arajiga (Tanzania)

Aklesso Gnama (Togo)

Melki Mehrez (Tunisia)

Lucky Razake Kasalirwe (Uganda)

Vincent Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Brahamou Sadou Ali (Niger)

Brighton Chimene (Zimbabwe)

Mefire Abdou Abdel (Cameroon)

Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco)

Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda)

Kech Chaf Mustapha (Morocco)

Houssam Benyahya (Algeria)



Assistant Referees



Ngila Guilain Bongele (DR Congo)

Lucky Kegalogetswe (Botswana)

Sanou Habib Judicael Oumar (Burkina Faso)

Emery Niyongabo (Burundi)

Rodrigue Menye Mpele (Cameroon)

Amaldine Soulaimane (Comoros)

Alao Salim (Benin)

Fasika Biru Yehualashet (Ethiopia)

Jawo Abdul Aziz (Gambia)

Addy Roland Nii Dodoo (Ghana)

Mwangi Samuel Kuria (Kenya)

Joel Wonka Doe (Liberia)

Nassiri Hamza (Morocco)

Yacouba Abdoul Aziz (Niger)

Dieudonne Mutuyimana (Rwanda)

Omer Hamid Mohammed Ahmed (Sudan)

Wael Hanachi (Tunisia)

Ronald Katenya (Uganda)

Eleyeh Robleh (Djibouti)

Ettien Eba Medard (Côte d'Ivoire)

Abeigne Ndong Amos (Gabon)

Sirak Samuel (Eritrea)

Ally Hamdani Said (Tanzania)

Malondi Chany (Congo)

Adel Abane (Algeria)

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)



Video Match Officials (VMOs)



Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

Lahlou Benbraham (Algeria)

Bamlak Tessema Weyesa (Ethiopia)

Samir Guezzaz (Morocco)

Hamza El Fariq (Morocco)

Issa Sy (Senegal)

Atcho Prierre Ghislain (Gabon)

Daniel Lareya (Ghana)

Abongile Tom (South Africa)

Yasir Abdalaziz (Sudan)

Viana Letticia (Eswatini)

Maria Rivet (Mauritius)

Akhona Makalima (South Africa)

Stephen Yiembe (Kenya)

Atezambong Fomo Carine (Cameroon)

Jermoumi Fatiha (Morocco)

Ghorbal Mustapha (Algeria)