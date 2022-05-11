Nabangi aims for continental glory

The sensational story of Orange Block Busters Volleyball Club (OBB VC) on the local scene has earned them a place in greatness.

OBB defeated defending champions Nemostars 3-2 to win the men’s Serie A league on their first time of asking.

One of their key players and team captain Sharif Nabangi, who has been the backbone of the team, has hinted that OBB will be a force to reckon with in the forthcoming African Club Championships slated for Tunis, Tunisia, from May 19 to June 1, 2022. The team captain is looking forward to bringing glory to Uganda. No Ugandan team has finished in the medal brackets at the games since 1980 at the most important clubs men’s competition in Africa.

“We have the teamwork to make it. Rising from Serie C to Serie A and winning the national trophy has been unbelievable for many people but we made it. When we go for the African championships, we are ready to re-write history,” Nabangi said in an acceptance speech of the Real Stars award at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo.

Nabangi was awarded as the best volleyball player of the April edition of the Forte Bet-sponsored awards after an outstanding season coming ahead of teammate John Bosco Opendi and Ndejje Elite’s Christine Alupo.

Teamwork is key

He has done his best to inspire the team to national silverware and he hopes the team can replicate their success on the continent.

“Our players always perform to the best of their abilities and I am sure they will do even better,” he added.

On a day when athletes reiterated the role of teamwork, Jerry Kayanga of Uganda Christian University Mukono was named the best basketball player ahead of teammate Titus Odeke Lual and City Oilers’ Tony Drileba.

Kayanga had a prolific performance in April including four points and five rebounds against defending champions City Oilers although his best performance was reserved for the victory against Betway Power when he managed 17 points.

“Thank you guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better every day, so that we can achieve what we all want,” Kayanga said, thanking the media for the award.

African champions

Heathens’ Aaron Ofoywroth took the day in rugby overshadowing teammate Adrian Kasito. The duo were part of the triumphant Rugby 7s team that was crowned African champions at Kyadondo to earn a place to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“This is a motivation to even work harder,” Ofoywroth who also won the league title with Heathens said.

Onduparaka striker Shaban Muhammad and long distance runner Mercyline Chelangat were awarded in absentia. Shaban scored six goals in four games last month to boost his chances of grabbing the golden boot from Viper’s Cesar Lobi Manzoki while Chelangat won the Poznan Half Marathon in Poland clocking 1:09.24.

The monthly awards are sponsored by Forte Bet, Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.

FORTEBET REAL STARS AWARDS

April winners

Volleyball: Sharif Nabangi

Athletics: Mercyline Chelangat

Football: Shaban Muhammad

Basketball: Jerry Kayanga

Rugby: Aaron Ofoywroth