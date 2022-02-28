Nabbosa slaps own goalkeeper as Doves fall again

Lady Doves

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The instant reaction was to think the captain, who apparently also declined media interviews, felt the goalkeeper was to blame for the goal

Lady Doves are a team in disarray and nowhere did that come to the fore than when their captain Riticia Nabbosa appeared to slap teammate and goalkeeper Agatha Adongo in their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) 2-1 loss to She Corporate on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.