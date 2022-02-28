Nabbosa slaps own goalkeeper as Doves fall again

Lady Doves are a team in disarray and nowhere did that come to the fore than when their captain Riticia Nabbosa appeared to slap teammate and goalkeeper Agatha Adongo in their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) 2-1 loss to She Corporate on Saturday.

Adongo, who needed to be consoled by other teammates after the incident, received the ‘disciplinary action’ immediately after Phiona Nabbumba cheekily converted a freekick to push She Corporate into the lead in the 75th minute.

The instant reaction was to think the captain, who apparently also declined media interviews, felt the goalkeeper was to blame for the goal.

The blame culture in the team appear to be growing as striker Joweria Nagadya also appeared to protest her early substitution in their 5-0 loss to UCU Lady Cardinals the other weekend.

Lady Doves are undergoing a transition after their 2021 FWSL and Cecafa region Caf Champions League qualifiers’ award winning goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro led an exodus of almost five experienced defenders out of the club.

Adongo and Rose Bamanizira are two novices that coaches Rajab Buyinza and Trevor Kavuma have turned to and used interchangeably to sort the goalkeeping issue.

But it looks like it will get worse before it gets better. In the lead up to Nabbumba’s winner, Adongo actually organised her wall at the far post for a freekick at her right edge of the box.

She then stayed on the same side as her wall allowing Nabbumba acres of space to curve the ball home.

Corporate cancelled out Fazila Ikwaput’s 15th minute freekick when first half substitute Regina Nantege turned in Favour Nambatya’s pass from close range, after two nervy moments from Adongo.

Ikwaput needs help

Nantege according to assistant coach Zaina Namukasa had “started on the bench because her performance in the last game (0-0 draw with Rines SS) was not satisfying.”

But after coming on for Susan Atom, Nantege gave the attack the much needed dynamism switching positions constantly with Grace Nassongo and Nambatya.