Nabbumba to be eased in at B93

Danish Club B93 (Boldklubben af 1893) coach Rasmus Good hopes Phiona Nabbumba will have a telling impact in their season that starts next month after the versatile midfielder concluded her move from She Corporate.

The 2022 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champion and most valuable player (MVP) sealed her move in early December, way before the mid-season transfer deadline day, but continued training with the Ugandan club as they tried to overcome a bureaucratic visa application process.

The announcement from B93 on Sunday only means that the process is concluded for the player that has additional experience from playing for Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations last July and the Caf Women's Champions League zonal qualifiers in August 2022.

"This is a player with great experience from international football, that we are adding to the roster and hopefully she will be a very impactful player and help us achieve even more," Good said in a statement posted on the club website.

Nabbumba also told the B93 media channel that "it's a pleasure" to join such a "big club with great ambitions" and has high hopes of "guiding the team to titles" on her first time playing outside Uganda.

Nabbumba, who has watched She Corporate struggle this season, will be no stranger to how B93's midfield operates as the club has had over a three year-long relationship with She Corporate that includes training the latter's players and coaches to prepare them for moves to Europe.

In fact she is the second player to leave the club for B93 after goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi who has since been named captain.

No rush

Before the move was concluded, Daily Monitor spoke to Frank Petersen, who helps B93 scout and manage it's talent, on his visit to Uganda last week and he shared what they see in the midfielder and why she will be eased into the team.

"Phiona has good size and vision. She is an athletic midfielder that can strike the ball, good vision.

Many players (have the vision to) see the third run but cannot kick the ball with the same strength.

However, she will not just walk into the team because of the challenges she might face. It might be under 15 degrees when she arrives. It can be dark from 4.30pm to 8am the next day, the food will be different and she has to get used to all that," Petersen shared.

These Scandinavian clubs sign players from lesser known markets around the world with the hope of developing their value for more competitive markets in Europe.

NABBUMBA AT A GLANCE

Name: Phiona Nabbumba

Date of birth: July 20, 2000

Parents: Margaret and the late George Kigozi

Position: Midfielder

Clubs:

2014/15: London College, Nansana

2015/16 and 2016/17: Rines SS

2017/18 and 2018/19: Ajax Queens

2019/20 – 2022: She Corporate