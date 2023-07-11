Nabirye adds steel to Crested Cranes midfield

Uganda’s midfield received a major boost when defensive midfielder Joan Nabirye joined camp in Kigali on Sunday ahead of the two-legged first round women’s football Olympic Qualifiers against Rwanda.

The Belarus-based is the only player in the side that regularly plays shielding the defence. During the friendly against Tanzania last Friday, coach Ayub Khalifa fielded Shamirah Nalugya there but even though she did well – especially in build-up play, there were two concerns.

First it deprived Uganda of Nalugya’s ingenuity in the middle of the park. But it also meant that with her lack of physicality and organizational ability, the defence was at times exposed and it meant that her midfield partners Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hasifah Nassuna had to do more defensive duties than they would have preferred.

Nabirye is not the talkative kind on pitch so she will not be telling teammates what to do but her presence allows for familiarity as she played with Nalugya and Nassuna in midfield when Uganda won the Cecafa Women Championship and at the Africa Women Cup of Nations, where the latter only played one half in three matches as she turned a Covid-19 positive test after the first match.

Positional awareness

Nabirye’s positional awareness makes up for all her weaknesses as it allows her to intercept and tackle exceptionally.

That security at the back will give Nassuna the confidence to venture forward often. It will also allow Nalugya to be her creative-self.

“We are happy to see her and she looks good, which means she has been doing her best at the club (Minsk),” assistant captain Nassuna, said in Sunday’s team interview.

More importantly, centre-back Shadia Nankya – who has looked tense since overcoming a long-term ankle injury from last year – will be happy to have someone ready to bail her out in tough situations.

“Joan gives us confidence and security in midfield. We are ready to integrate her into the team quickly and hopefully she will put up the kind of performances we all know she is capable of,” Khalifa said.

Nabirye at a glance

Name: Joan Nabirye

Club: Minsk

Former clubs: Asubo-Gafford, Vihiga Queens, Kampala Queens