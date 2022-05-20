Nabirye hopes to bring triumphant run to Crested Cranes

Crested Cranes midfielder Joan Nabirye hopes she is bringing the right vibes back home ahead of the June 1-11 Cecafa Women Championships at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The 22 year old combative force has just helped her Kenyan club Vihiga Queens to their fourth Premier League title and hopes the winning mentality can rub off to the Crested Cranes.

“My first target was to win the league then also do it unbeaten,” Nabirye said after their 3-1 weekend win over Zetech Sparks that ensured they sealed the title with four games to spare. “I feel so great and blessed to win my first league title. Unfortunately, I do not think I will be around for the four games but I believe the rest of the team can do it,” she added as she prepared to return home to the Crested Cranes camp, where her ball winning instincts will be of great value.

Her other target was to score at least five league goals but finding the back of the net does not come naturally to this defensive stalwart. She has managed it just twice this season.

Regional champion

Nabirye does not come with just league winning experience. Last year she helped Vihiga win the Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualification tournament.

That made her the first Ugandan to play in the competition that was started last year and she will hope to return for the same later in the year. But first, national team duty calls.