Nabirye’s Vihiga Queens push for semifinal berth

Crested Cranes midfielder Joan Nabirye and her Vihiga Queens teammates have just one job to do; beat Nigerian side Rivers Angels tomorrow and they are in the semifinals of the Caf Women’s Champions League that is running in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenyan side and Cecafa region representatives Vihiga had a tough start to the inaugural campaign as they lost 1-0 to South Africa side Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Rallying back

But they made up for it with a 2-0 win over Morocco’s AS FAR on Tuesday thanks to goals from Violet Wanyonyi and Jentrix Shikangwa . On the same day, Sundowns inflicted further damage by beating Rivers 1-0.

Fortunately, for Caf championships, the head-to-head tie breaker takes precedence over goals and therefore Rivers go into tomorrow’s match with Vihiga at 30 June Stadium with a lot to play for even though their chances are hanging by a thread.

Both teams will, however, hope Sundowns sticks to form and beats AS FAR in the other Group B match at Al Salam Stadium.

Tight rope

Meanwhile, in today’s Group A matches, Mali’s AS Mande playing at Al Salam are also walking a tight rope against Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings. Both sides could even be eliminated if Egyptian side Wadi Degla, also on three points like Malabo, beats Hasaacas Ladies.