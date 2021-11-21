Nabweteme shifts focus to football after obtaining engineering degree

Passionate. Sandra Nabweeteme’s football career has been all about goals, goals, and more goals. Nabweteme, now 24, shot into the national scene in 2015 during the inaugural Fufa Women Elite League when she guided Kawempe Muslim to their first title scoring 17 goals.

She repeated the feat the next season with a better return of 23 goals, making it 40 goals in just 23 appearances. Nabweteme was unstoppable!

Her brilliant form off the pitch and in the classroom landed her a sports scholarship in the USA at the South-Western Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) where she exploded for the University where she was directly involved in 48 goals in 40 appearances over two seasons in the National Collegiate Athletic Association league 2.

How did you start your football career?

I started playing football at the age of five in Nateete where I was living with my late grandmother. I did it for two years before I returned to Katwe to live with my mum Angella Nabukeera –a former footballer- in Katwe. It is there that I started playing with boys some more serious football. At the time, I didn’t know that there were girls who played football in Uganda. I then joined Proline in 2009 where I was training with boys. It is from there that coach Ayub [Khalifa] spotted me. He had brought some girls from Kawempe Muslim to play against Proline juniors. However, my mum, at the time, didn’t want me to play soccer but only focus on my academics.

So, how was she convinced to allow you to balance football with education?

A lot of schools were interested in me at the time because I had just completed my primary school education. When my mum heard that Kawempe Muslim wanted me she agreed because she felt that was the best place for me.

She heard that Kawempe was disciplined, girls were putting on Hijabs which I wasn’t while in Katwe and there was good education. So, I joined Kawempe in 2010 to start my high school and studied for six years. At Kawempe I played football and balanced that with my academics. She had no problem with that because I was performing well in class. I loved Physics and Mathematics classes a lot.

I wanted to change schools after a successful four years but my mum refused. I stayed, did Physics, Economics, Mathematics and computer. I passed.

What keeps your passion for the game?

To be honest, along the way I lost it [passion for football] but I am trying to work on [recovering] it. A lot of people don’t believe me when I say that I focus a lot on my academics but what keeps me going [in football] is that I have a lot of people and kids who look up to me and say that I do unique things and that they look up to me for inspiration. So, these people are the ones who keep motivating me to continue. I don’t want to let them down.

Who is your role model?

It would be Lionel Messi but I know no one can play like him but that’s the person I look at; how he behaves and what he does but we don’t know what they feed on. But for working hard, it would be Cristiano [Ronaldo]! That guy really works hard to put himself at the top. He pushes himself hard to be up there no matter the situation.

How did you get the connection to the USA?

The opportunity came in a joking way. There’s a friend of mine called Henry Barungi who was working with Gafford Ladies who approached me about the connection, I can’t call it a deal. He told me that he had a friend of his in the US who was looking for talented girls who were equally good in academics.

I first took it as a joke like how most of us Africans don’t take things seriously, so he decided to approach my mum instead. [She chuckles]. So, he went and dealt with my mother and I eventually grabbed the opportunity to join.

What did you study at SWOSU?

I majored in engineering physics and minored in mathematics and performed very well. As I said, I loved physics and mathematics right from the beginning, so it wasn’t very hard for me.

How did you manage to balance football and academics while attending such a demanding course?

I was focused! When it was time for reading, I would put all my mind into it and when it was time to play soccer, I would focus on that. I didn’t want to miss even a single class because it is a bit challenging if you miss a Mathematics or physics class. It’s not like other subjects where you can copy notes, read and understand or ask a friend.

How easy or hard is juggling studies with football in the USA as compared to Uganda?

I don’t think it’s hard because when you know what you want and you’re focussed, there’s nothing hard.

But all in all, Uganda is harder because you have to study from 6 AM in the morning to 9:30 PM in the night for seven days a week which is not normal! In the US, we only go to school when we have classes and sometimes you may stay a full week without going to school because you don’t have classes.

So, where is your focus now?

Right now, my focus is on playing football. But you know we, Africans, get distracted easily so, you never know what the future will hold in the coming years. Also, put it in mind that I am a lady. [Refuses to expound on that statement].

Now that you’re done with studies, are you fully available for national team call-ups?

Yeah, I will always be available whenever I am called upon and will strive to do my best.

How did you get to Iceland and how is life there?

I graduated last year in December then I sat and asked myself what I wanted in life; I asked myself if I should pursue what I studied or play football. I tried to apply for a lot of jobs but you know, unlike what many people here think, in the USA if you’re not a citizen, you will always be the last person to be considered for a job. So, I decided to try the football path.

A friend of mine approached me with some deals from Portugal, Israel and some other countries but I wanted what was best for me moneywise. Because I’m a kid who wants to make money and has responsibilities so I looked at all the deals, weighed and took the Iceland deal (at Þór/KA and later loaned to Hafnarfjörður Gymnastics Club).

Life in Iceland is good but very cold.

What should fans expect from you in the upcoming assignments with the national team?

What I can tell them is that we’re going to work hard to bring the best results possible. So, they should expect the best from me this time round. We really want to qualify and play at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and other major tournaments.

Many of your fans believe your talent belongs to the big European leagues, how do you plan to penetrate there?

In life, everything is about luck. We, Africans, where I also belong, think everything is very easy out there but that’s not the case! It’s not straightforward. You need luck and have connections. So that’s what I will need to get there. What I am focusing on right now is improving my game and playing more. I believe everything will fall in place.

How much responsibility do you want in the national team in terms of captaincy, set-pieces, or the lead striking role?

I’m ready for anything. Whatever the coach wants me to do, I will do it.

What challenges did you face as an African playing in a team in the US?

I didn’t find difficulties because people were very supportive of me doing well. They want the best for you and see you succeed. What I found a bit challenging was when you leave your family miles away.

Most players even in the men’s game have found it hard to stay long out there, how did you manage especially being a girl?

It’s purely on how much you want something and how much you focus on it. Your attitude matters a lot. If you are lazy around, you won’t make it. You have to get out of your comfort zone and push harder. It’s about a person’s individual attitude towards what you want to achieve.

Would you advise young girls to take your path through college football to professional or go straight to semi-pro and pro?

As I said, it’s all about luck. When an opportunity comes, take it because they don’t come easily. Just take it whichever way it comes because you’re not sure it will come back. You don’t have to follow my path. If you get something, grab it and put your efforts into it. If you also want to achieve other things besides playing, you need to plan and see how what you have currently can help you achieve it. There’s no correct formula for success because what works for me may not work for you but in all, the baseline is hard work.

From Uganda, through the USA, and now Iceland, Where do you think we need to improve in women’s football to match their standards?

A lot of things! Even though there has been a tremendous improvement, to be honest, there’s still a long way to go. But what I can say is there’s a lot of improvement and the country is moving in the right direction [under Fufa].

Speaking of improvement, how much do you think the country has progressed in terms of women’s football?

Right now a lot of girls have an opportunity to play and exploit their talents. If it was not for the Covid-19 [pandemic] to disrupt the world, I think the country would be moving fast and in a good direction. The girls were playing a lot of games. Before we didn’t have underage teams but now we have all that which is good.

There has been improvement in setting up the leagues and registering the national teams in international competitions which weren’t there before. I think we’re going somewhere because the girls are now getting deals to play professional football straight from here.

There is a worldwide debate about the disparity in payment between the male and female footballers both at the club and national teams, what’s your opinion on this?

I don’t think women footballers put in enough effort to match their male counterparts so, I don’t support [people] saying that women should be paid the same just like that. And this is my opinion which has rubbed people badly saying that I don’t need to have an opinion on everything, but hey! This is my opinion and I’m entitled to it! [She pauses a bit].

Let’s talk for example the Portugal national team and you know what I am talking about, you really don’t expect their women’s team to earn the same as the men’s. That’s never going to happen just by saying, we need to work, work, work and work! We have to raise the women’s game [organically]. When you go to the field to play or anywhere, do what you have to do very well. Don’t be lazy around!

What type of football will you expect from Ethiopia and other Awcon qualifying games if you progress?

First, we have to appreciate that they’re among the leading countries that have championed the growth of women’s football. They started a bit earlier so we expect a very competitive game from them because they’re a good side but we have played them before and know how to plan to overcome them. Last time, they beat us but we’re now ready to face them with many expectations.

About other teams, we just need to approach a game at a time.

Can the spark between you and Hassifa Nassuna be reignited?

Definitely! She is one of the best players I have partnered with [while at Kawempe Muslim].

Who is the best player you’ve partnered with?

It would be Alimata Rabo [Burkina Faso national] at SWOSU. That was a very special partnership because we terrorised defenses together. When you have a teammate who supports you and you encourage each other, then you’re destined to reach greater heights. That was Rabo to me.

What are the highs and lows of your football career

Highlight, I would say football has helped me to attain my education up to a higher level which I am very proud of.

Lowlights.....a bit tricky but I think I didn’t perform to the expectations of the national team when I was called up. I think I put a lot of pressure because I want to perform. In a way, I didn’t replicate my form but I want that to change.

What are your last comments?

Whenever I have an interview, I always want to pass a message to the girl child. I always want to tell them never to let anybody tell them that they cannot do something; they should never let someone define them.

Return to national team

Talking about the National team, what does your return mean to you?

It’s a privilege to be here. It’s something every player looks up to, especially to make the first eleven. When you’re out there for professional soccer, everyone asks you whether you play for a national team. That is something one is proud of when you’re out there. They respect you.

Do you think returning to the national team will help you improve?

Very much. Actually, out there, most clubs look at your caps in the national team. For example, to play for a club in England when you’re not from there, you need a certain minimum number of appearances and caps with your national team. There are tough restrictions to have only the best go there. So, I need to work hard and impress the coaches so that I keep playing for the nation as I also build my career.

What has changed in the national team from the time you left up to now?

Much has changed, the faces and many things but I think we have a very good group that’s determined. The technical team is also very supportive.

Sandra Mabweteme Profile