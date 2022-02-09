Nadunga brace lifts Kawempe past Kampala Queens

Sharon Nadunga bagged a brace as Kawempe Muslim beat Kampala Queens 2-0 at Islamic University of Kampala (IUIU) Kabojja on Wendesday in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Nadunga is one Kawempe have been yearning to come to the party for a while and had in the past played second fiddle to the now departed (to Cyprus) Juliet Nalukenge.

"She is a national team player and striker so everyone expects her to perform well right from club level and we are glad she did it today," Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa said of Nadunga's performance.

Kampala Queens (KQ) started with the pre-match verve that came with the addition of national U-20 midfielder Shamirah Nalugya to their ranks and Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa could not hesitate to throw a jibe.

"All matches are tough and are only a past paper after but also, the media hyped KQ as the team to beat so we came here a bit worried," Khalifa, who earned a yellow card in the eighth minute for decent, said.

But unfortunately, rather than compliment the team's attack, Nalugya looks to have come in as a big name replacement for star forward Fauzia Najjemba, who is expected to move abroad soon.

The usual forward line of Zaina Namuleme, Resty Nanziri and Lillian Mutuuzo - who was moved to midfield to accommodate another forward in Sophia Nakiyingi - looks exciting but has failed to deliver for a couple of seasons now.

Hosts KQ's sterile frontline coupled with a steady and experienced backline, powered by the return after nearly two years of Stella Musibika, for Kawempe created the foundation for the latter to take control of the game.

Cruise control

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa was peerless as she enjoyed the protection of Rhoda Nanziri in midfield and the touch-and-go technique of Hadijah Nandago ahead of her.

Nadunga's first goal came in the 34th minute and was a well worked team effort after Asia Nakibuuka won the ball from the left side of their defence.

She passed to budding forward Halimah Kampi who then found Nandago. Nandago shared the ball with Nyinagahirwa to find Allen Nasaazi who then put it in space for Nadunga to toe poke home past the on-rushing KQ goalkeeper Joan Namusisi.

The dominance was clear as the second also came 11 minutes into the second half when another well worked team move down the left deflated any hopes of a KQ comeback.

"I am new to the league. He (Khalifa) is also the coach of the U-20 team so maybe the fatigue of the players that travelled to Ghana did not count much for them," KQ coach Hamza Lutalo said as Nalugya expressed disappointment over the result.

Kawempe now join Sunday winners She Corporate and Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals at the top of the FWSL table with three points.

