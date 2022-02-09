Nadunga brace lifts Kawempe past Kampala Queens

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • Kampala Queens (KQ) started with the pre-match verve that came with the addition of national U-20 midfielder Shamirah Nalugya to their ranks and Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa could not hesitate to throw a jibe.

Sharon Nadunga bagged a brace as Kawempe Muslim beat Kampala Queens 2-0 at Islamic University of Kampala (IUIU) Kabojja on Wendesday in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

